CHI St. Alexius in Williston announced Thursday, Aug. 12, that it will require all its employees, volunteers, and doctors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
The critical access hospital appears to be among the first of businesses in Williams County to make a public announcement mandating vaccinations, though it is not the first in the state. Sanford Health last month announced that they would be requiring their doctors and staff to get vaccinated as well.
National chains, including Walmart and McDonalds, are also mandating vaccination for corporate and office staff, and have also asked their workers to mask up in counties with high transmission rates.
CHI’s announcement follows a rise in COVID-19 cases, mostly from the Delta variant, which is pushing up cases and taxing intensive care units in states like Texas and Florida, where vaccination rates are low. North Dakota is among states with the highest rate of vaccine hesitancy, and COVID-19 cases here are also rising among the unvaccinated population.
The state listed 959 active cases in the state on Friday, Aug. 13. That’s a 50 percent increase week over week. There are also 38 hospitalizations. The total number of deaths so far from COVID-19 is listed as 1,545.
Williams County is listed as having 42 active cases of coronavirus, and rising. That’s seventh highest in the state. Five of the cases were reported on Friday.
CHI St. Alexius said in a Facebook post that it had decided to require its employees and doctors to have a vaccine after a “thoughtful and thorough” review.
“As health care providers, we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities,” the company said in a media release. “Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment.”
CHI also touted safety measures its taken throughout the pandemic in the media release, and said that the vaccine requirement is “rooted in our commitment to keeping our community safe — and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible.”
“By requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, just as we do with the flu (influenza) vaccine, CHI St. Alexius Health joins health systems and associations across the country in urging vaccination for health care workers in an effort to continue protecting our patients, staff, and communities from this dangerous disease.”
CHI declined to discuss the announcement further.
Trinity Health, meanwhile, said it is strongly encouraging everyone, including their doctors and staff, to get vaccinated. The number to call to schedule an appointment Is 701-857-2515.
“We know these vaccines are both safe and effective in combating this virus and are our only way out of the pandemic,” Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan said. “We are not currently requiring vaccination as a condition of employment but we are actively monitoring virus activity throughout the region and are increasing access to vaccine for anyone wishing to help protect themselves and those around them by getting their shot.”
Shots for Trinity staff and members of the public who have signed dup for them are being administered weekly, Schwan added.
“Vaccine uptake has increased with the reality of what is happening around the country and state, so that is good news and we hope that interest continues.”
FDA safety data for the vaccines has so far shown few serious side effects for the three COVID-19 vaccines approved under an emergency use authorization. The federal agency requires the manufacturers to report all adverse reactions to it for further investigation.
That process has revealed rare instances of mild myocarditis, particularly in young men aged 16 and up, as well as rare instances of Guillain Barre syndrome and blood clots with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The myocarditis is the most common serious side effect, occurring at a rate of 1 in 20,000 according to CDC data. By contrast, 2.3 percent of athletes of similar age with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 experienced myocarditis according to a study that pooled data from 13 universities. A summary of that study is online at https://tinyurl.com/54t29bn2.
Vaccine mandates have become increasingly unpopular, but already do have quite a few legal precedents, going back as far as 1905, to Jacobson v. Massachusetts. In that case, the Supreme Court upheld the power of states to enforce compulsory smallpox vaccinations. Later rulings have refined the precedent, but do still leave room for workers to refuse vaccines on the grounds of religious beliefs or personal health issues.
The Supreme Court recently gave an indication as to how it is thinking about vaccine mandates for COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 13, when it declined to hear without comment a recent case involving eight students at Indiana University trying to defy a COVID vaccine mandate under the equal protections clause of the 14th Amendment.