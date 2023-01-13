Cerilon gas-to-liquids project moving forward in Williams County

A multi-billion-dollar gas-to-liquids (GTL) complex slated for construction in Williams County remains on track, according to a Cerilon GTL ND spokesperson. The Canadian company reportedly was provided $9 million in combined loan assistance from the ND Department of Commerce and Williams County.
In 2021 it was reported Cerilon received a $6 million no-interest loan, authorized by Williams County commissioners, to construct a GTL plant in Trenton.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company also received $3 million in capital from the North Dakota Development Fund, as announced by Gov. Doug Burgum and the state's Department of Commerce more than two years ago.
A 2021 press release issued by the governor's office stated "construction will commence in early 2023" on the Trenton-based plant. However, a Cerilon spokesperson recently clarified that financing for the project is not expected to be completed until 2025, which means groundbreaking will not occur before then.
"We're just in the middle of engineering and won't be breaking ground until 2025," Cerilon Sustainability and Engagement Director Rochelle Harding said.
"The project is progressing as planned with engineering and permitting work underway," Harding wrote to the governor's office in an email provided to the Williston Herald.
"Cerilon is establishing commercial arrangements and financing for the facility with a targeted Final Investment Decision (FID) in mid-2025," Harding wrote. "Construction is expected to start in 2025 with commercial start up in 2028."
A Nov. 2, 2021 Williams County press release made clear the $6 million regional "loan proceeds are intended to be used towards engineering, licensor input, engineering surveys, project specialists' inputs, project service providers and reports related to the project."
Williams County Commissioner Steve Kemp (District #2), a supporter of the project, stated in 2021, "Not only is this an incredible opportunity in itself for a GTL plant to operate in Williams County, but it sets the stage for future industrial and petrochemical development."
As proposed in 2021, the Williams County-based Cerilon plant is expected to produce products derived from natural gas including an estimated 24,000 barrels per day of ultra-low sulfur diesel and possible military-grade jet fuel.
The plant is also expected to meet "the governor's challenge to make North Dakota carbon neutral by 2030 through innovation," as opposed to regulation requirements, according to a ND Department of Commerce press release.
"Cerilon GTL will proceed with the remaining development in anticipation of construction of the $2.8 billion Phase 1 GTL facility in Williams County," the 2021 press release stated. "The GTL project supports state leadership's strategy to diversify the energy industry and support clean, environmentally responsible energy development."
The gas-to-liquids facility planned for Williams County is touted as "environmentally responsible." However, it is not without controversy. The plant is expected to include state-of-the-art carbon-capture technology, also known as carbon sequestration.
Although oil-and-gas industry experts tout carbon sequestration as a smart way to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions, some environmentalists believe it is a modern method of storing unwanted carbon waste in the ground, where it can potentially mix with vital water resources.
Industry sources counter that carbon sequestration is a safe, effective method of addressing environmental standards while also creating new jobs for communities like Williston and surrounding areas.
"The location chosen in Trenton will allow access to both rail and pipeline, and also has carbon sequestration opportunities, which [Cerilon] has said it plans to pursue," according to an April 29, 2022 article in the Williston Herald. "It hopes to sequester as much as 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually."
When it was announced more than a year ago by the state's Department of Commerce, the project was highly touted as an economic boon to North Dakota.
"The Cerilon GTL complex has the potential to be one of the largest economic expansion projects in the history of North Dakota," said Commerce Commissioner James Leiman in October 2021. "GTL facilities support the oil industry while reducing environmental impacts.
"The Williams County facility will be one of many expansions that make North Dakota a leader in carbon neutrality," Leiman continued.
The potential to bring new, high-paying jobs to the area is attractive to county residents and local officials. However, the number of new jobs Cerilon will create in Williams County remains unclear. In fact, one of the planned facility's highly-touted benefits is its use of modern technology to improve efficiencies.
"Smart manufacturing and state-of-the-art automation principles will provide the capability to apply Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for higher efficiency, improved plant availability, and flexibility," Harding wrote in her email to Gov. Burgum's office.
"This approach will create highly skilled jobs in the region," she continued.
Harding, a professional engineer with a Master's degree in science, stated the financial strength of the Cerilon project lies in its "optimized product mix," which she attributed to the region's "abundance of locally available natural gas" with "low impurity levels."
In her email, Harding cited the Canadian company's expertise in GTL technology, engineering, construction, automation and operations.
"There are approximately 150 Cerilon team members and contractors working on the North Dakota project," Harding wrote.