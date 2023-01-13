Quantcast
Cerilon gas-to-liquids project moving forward in Williams County

Cerilon logo

A multi-billion-dollar gas-to-liquids (GTL) complex slated for construction in Williams County remains on track, according to a Cerilon GTL ND spokesperson. The Canadian company reportedly was provided $9 million in combined loan assistance from the ND Department of Commerce and Williams County.

In 2021 it was reported Cerilon received a $6 million no-interest loan, authorized by Williams County commissioners, to construct a GTL plant in Trenton.

