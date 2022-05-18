The U.S. Department of the Interior has pulled the three offshore oil and gas lease sales that were planned in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico.
A release from the Department of Interior said the Alaska sales were cancelled due to lack of industry interest, while the Gulf of Mexico Sales were pulled due to conflicting court rulings.
The three sales were the last under the current five-year plan for the federal leasing plan, set to expire in June. No new program has been finalized.
That leaves these lease sales in limbo, at a time when the price for crude oil is over $100 a day, pushing gasoline prices up dramatically at the pump for consumers.
The cancellations drew criticism from the MonDak, who are already frustrated with Biden’s energy policies.
“President Biden is choking out American energy left & right,” Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said. “He is not serious about American energy security or lowering costs for Montana families. When will he learn?”
The Biden administration had already gutted 80 percent of onshore oil and gas leases the previous month, Daines added. That substantially lowered the lease sales set for Montana and North Dakota.
Montana U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, meanwhile, described it as more of Biden’s “America Last” agenda, and vowed to continue pressing the administration to restore onshore and offshore lease sales.
“Once again, President Biden turns his back on the American people who continue to struggle filling up their tanks due to record-high gas prices. This decision also continues to increase the lack of trust between oil and gas investors and the Administration,” Representative Rosendale said. “Since January 2021, the United States has seen a decrease in oil production by 2 million barrels per day, and when the Biden administration took office, the national gas price average was around $2.37 per gallon. The simple solution to curb high gas prices is to restore American traditional energy production, but it is clear President Biden has no interest in resolving astronomical fuel prices.
Hoeven joins Barasso on bills forcing DOI to resume lease sales
Sen. John Hoven has signed onto legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-WY, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, to require Department of Interior to resume and maintain onshore and offshore federal oil and gas lease sales. The measureswould also direct DOI to finalize a five-year offshore oil and gas leasing plan.
The second bill, meanwhile, Opportunities for the Nation and States to Harness Onshore Resources for Energy Act, would allow states to manage development and production of oil and gas on federal lands within their borders.
“The Biden administration’s relentless war on American energy must end. It has led to sky-high energy prices and has emboldened our enemies,” said Barrasso. “My legislation will boost production and development of American energy. The Lease Now Act will ensure the administration resumes and maintains consistent oil and gas lease sales on federal lands and waters. It will also direct DOI to finalize plans for future oil and gas lease sales. The ONSHORE Act empowers states with the authority to manage oil and gas permitting and regulatory responsibilities on federal land within their borders. It will help streamline permitting processes to meet our energy needs. My legislation will pave the way for America to regain energy dominance.”
Canada testifies about Keystone, energy in hearing
Rannking member, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming had pointed questions about the demise of Keystone XL for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney during a hearing this week to look at ways of strengthening the energy partnership between the U.S. and Canada.
“You note in your testimony that Keystone would have been able to move 830,000 barrels a day Canadian oil, significantly more than the 670,000 barrels a day of oil we imported from Russia in 2021,” Barrasso said. “If keystone had been built, would Canada have been able to replace that Russian oil?”
“Yes. In fact, the operator, TC Energy, had contracts to move that 800,000 barrels plus per day,” Kenney confirmed.
Sen. Daines is also on that committee and spoke with Kenney during the hearing.
“Premier, you know better than most what the Keystone XL Pipeline meant for jobs, revenue and energy security…That’s why Alberta filed a suit against the United States seeking $1.3B in damages. Let me just read a line from that filing: The Biden Administration’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL Pipeline ‘resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs, caused systemic harm to the American, Canadian and Albertan economies, and diminished the highly integrated North American energy system upon which future North American prosperity will continue to rely,’” Daines said.
Barasso also used the opportunity to underscore Canada’s contention that “dancing with dictators,” many of whom are not friendly to the U.S. is unwise, and detrimental to the alliance between the U.S. and Canada.
“Our experience buying Russian energy should have taught President Biden that buying energy from tyrants is a dangerous proposition,” said Barrasso. “Yet President Biden continues to reward our enemies by waiving sanctions while his administration does its best to kill American energy production. Funding despots isn’t in the national interest. Supporting American energy is.”
Kenney’s appearance followed a visit to Canada from Senate Energy Committee Chair, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, who went to discuss the role Canadian fuels could have in supplanting Russian imports.
“We all agree that Putin has used Russia’s oil and gas resources as a weapon to inflict terrible pain on the Ukrainian people and on Europe,” Manchin said. “And other energy-rich autocracies are taking note. We’d be fools to think Xi Jinping won’t consider using a similar playbook, leveraging China’s control over global critical minerals supply chains. But Putin’s aggression is bringing the free world closer together, setting the stage for a new alliance around energy, minerals, and climate.”
Building such an alliance should start here in North America, Manchin added.
Regional haze getting air time
National concern about hazy atmospheres in public parks and other Class 1 areas has led to a new federal rule aimed at returning those skies to the natural visibility that would have existed prior to modern day human development.
The rule is being implemented over a period of years, from now through 2064.
North Dakota has already spent more than $2 billion to reduce emissions at its power plants by 66 percent, and is about 10 years ahead of the goals set by the new rule. Manmade emissions within the state are no longer a significant factor affecting visibility at Theodore Roosevelt National park and Lostwood Wilderness Area near Powers Lake.
But there are still issues with wildfires and international emissions from Canada. These sources are responsible for more than 80 percent of the haze in Lostwood and 87 percent of the haze in TRNP. Despite the fact North Dakota doesn’t control these sources, it is likely the state will be pressured to do more, and that could include costly regulatory controls on lignite-fired power plants.
DEQ has recently released its draft plan for implementing the federal Regional Haze rule. To learn more about the state’s efforts to avoid regional haze, visit https://lignite.com/cleanairnd/. There is a campaign underway to collect comments on North Dakota DEQ’s regional haze plan, and get them in front of policy makers. To access that, visit https://tinyurl.com/37e23av2.