Caliber Midstream is likely to face a fine for failing to permit a 2014 pipeline with the Public Service Commission,Public Service Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak told a representative of McKenzie County during the pipeline’s belated siting hearing on April 6.
“Otherwise it doesn’t provide much of an incentive for others to follow the law,” she said. “I think that the law exists for very good reason, to protect the landowners, the environment, cultural resources prior to construction so companies know what they’re getting into. And so it’s always better when projects that fall within our jurisdiction are permitted ahead of time so that the best possible construction route and techniques can be followed.”
Fedorchak said the Commission will likely take the matter up in a separate proceeding, and that she appreciates the county sending a representative to make their opinion about the matter known.
“Also I would say, when I hear that, you know, there’s folks on the ground who feel like this is happening more than it should, if they are aware of lines that are operating without permits, that should have been permitted by us, we need to know that. Because we don’t have, you know, people out there. We don’t have the staff to go out and look for that sort of thing.”
The flip side of the coin, however, is that the company did come forward voluntarily with the information and has been taking steps to make things right. That, too, is something else the Commission will consider as part of its decision.
The Public Service Commission has a range of actions it could take with regard to the 2.62 mile-long pipeline, which was built in 2014 to connect Caliber’s Hay Butte gas processing plant with the Northern Border pipeline.
Among these options would be to deny the siting permit altogether, which would make the line obsolete, Fedorchak said. In that event, the company would have to stop using the line.
The other, more likely option, is working with the company to reach an agreement on a fine, or holding a separate proceeding on the issue of the penalty.
“We can also probably wrap that into part of this, so I’m not sure where we’ll go yet,” Fedorchak said. “But I will just say my perspective as one of the three (commissioners) is operating, constructing without a permit is a very serious issue. We don’t take it lightly.”
McKenzie County’s representative said County Commissioner’s don’t want to see the line not permitted, but just wants to see that there are consequences for not getting the permit. The county doesn’t have any particular amount in mind for a penalty, either.
The pipeline as it stands today delivers between 2 to 8 million cubic feet per day of treated natural gas to Northern Border. The pipeline initially cost $5.6 million to build in 2014.
In October 2021, Caliber submitted an application to the Public Service Commission asking permission to make the pipeline bi-directional. That way it can deliver gas from Northern Border to an existing, nearby truck fueling facility, which wants to send the natural gas by truck to production facilities that will use the fuel for hydraulic fracturing operations.
The Public Service Commission granted the company temporary authorization to make that modification, which cost around $100,000 and included construction of aboveground piping at the Northern Border interconnect, but told the company it would need to square away the original siting permit for the line to make that permission permanent.
Caliber said in its application it anticipates flows from Norterhn Border would be seasonal and intermittent, with minimal volumes arnaigng between .1 to 5 million cubic feet per day.
Caliber doesn’t own the CNG trucking facility, and won’t be taking title to the gas sent to it from Northern Border. It’s simply facilitating the transfer.
Bakken Energy companies are looking for ways to use the natural gas produced here, with takeaway capacity nearing a ceiling.
Natural gas is produced routinely as part of oil production, and the ratio of gas to oil is increasing in the Bakken, now that it is a more mature play. The amount of natural gas takeaway could exert a limiting factor on oil production, particularly now that ESG metrics are in play. Companies are seeking to keep flaring to a minimum, so they can continue to access Wall Street capital to develop wells.