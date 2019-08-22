This year is the 20th anniversary of CalFrac’s presence in Williston. To celebrate, the energy service company decided that it wanted to do something to give back to the community.
What it decided to do, however, has not only given back to the community of Williston. It’s also helped a CalFrac employee pay a debt forward.
Jim Hendrickson is leading the charge on CalFrac’s giving-back activity this year. It involves mowing the lawns for five cancer patients in the community. The idea was suggested by someone with ties to Bras for a Cause, which raises funds to help cancer patients.
“It was an idea that was brought up that maybe we could help out just a time or two,” Hendrickson said.
But after the first round, Hendrickson was hooked on this idea. Instead of just a one and done program, Jim and other volunteers decided to keep it going all summer.
“This completely changes your perspective, and makes you think over what you have,” Hendrickson said. “When you take the opportunity you have to help someone else out … These are just pretty neat people. And they show a lot of appreciation for what we are doing.”
Wednesday is the day Jim and his fellow CalFrac employees are out and about in Williston with mowers and weed trimmers in hand, five at once, whacking the grass and any weeds down to a prettier size.
It doesn’t take the CalFrac crew long to finish an average-sized lawn, with four or five volunteers working at once. Twenty minutes later, even on a large-sized lawn, this week’s crew had already almost finished its work on one lawn when the Williston Herald arrived to take a picture of their efforts.
“It really goes fast,” Johnny Laiho agreed.
Laiho came to Williston a few months after graduating from college for a job during the boom. When activity picked up again, he returned for more. But his whole family followed this time, including his father, who works for a different energy company.
He said he likes the Williston community with all the amenities that have recently been added, and he likes the lawn-mowing project CalFrac began this year.
“It’s awesome,” agreed Cambo Kelly, one of his coworkers, who was taking a turn with the CalFrac volunteers for the first time.
New people are volunteering to help with the lawn mowing task all the time, Hendrickson said.
“It’s just been so amazing to see how people have stepped up,” he said. “And I think that is important for when people go through this. If they get support and it is positive around them, you win the battle.”
Hendrickson knows about the importance of positive support personally, because one of his grandchildren in Utah was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
The 7 year old had been facing 14 more treatments, but doctors recently cut that down to three more instead.
“It was a three-year and four- month process of treating him,” Hendrickson said. “He never let it get him down. We are going to beat ours, and I believe it is because of him, how strong and tough he is, and the support around him.”
Wednesdays have given Jim a new way to pay it forward for all the support his family in Utah has received. While the rest of the world thinks of Wednesday as “hump day,” Jim thinks of it differently.
“People say this is Jim’s favorite day, and it is,” he said. “I just get so much out of it.”