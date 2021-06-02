“Safety begins at the top” is a commonly used phrase in industry. While this briefs well, what does it actually mean? That we expect the CEO/COO to wear gloves and safety glasses when they cut their lawns? Joking aside (they probably hire that out) it asserts that a commitment to employee safety has to start with the leadership of an organization. Again, these statements sound great, but committing without first-hand execution sounds like an empty promise. How can they oversee something when they rarely witness field work for a meaningful period of time?
I’ve worked with business owners (commonly mom-and-pops) who don’t value safety processes, procedures or investment. Fortunately this is rare. Usually their model comes from the old-school days of field services. I’m sure for most of you a name/company comes to mind. For these companies, my advice is simple - sell everything while it’s valuable because it won’t be for very long. For those who care but sense that their safety metrics are more difficult to pin down than their financials, there’s hope.
I’ve chosen to focus on the C-Suites (CEO/CFO/COO) and owners in this piece specifically because the decisions they make have the greatest potential impact on the direction of the company and therefore its ultimate success or failure. It’s a little tricky to use the word “safety” at this level because of its over-use. Instead, we must focus on different risk categories: financial, organizational, environmental, market, investment, operational and reputation (social / governance).
So what level of involvement should the C-Suites have in operational risk management? While some might say this must be their primary focus, that could be detrimental to the company’s growth. As an owner, I’ve had to take plenty of risks. Starting a company is a risk, as is owning fleet vehicles, signing a lease / mortgage, or capital investments. The list never really ends. Because my employees are involved in emergency response, toxic analysis and testing, and on-site rescue, risk is built into our model. However, if, as an owner, I focus on just one area of risk (or opportunity) others get left behind and we can’t successfully compete.
One strategy I recommend and have shared in previous articles (you can read about it in detail here) is leveraging your safety team as operational trainers, skill coaches and mentors. They are best equipped and most capable at having the time and the pulse of morale, knowledge, skills, experience and team element of our organizations. This does require a person of exceptional capability. However, through utilizing your supervisors and managers to train your safety team, you can ensure your safety and management teams work effectively together and ultimately the success of your business.
Implementing the previous strategy will make the next recommendation much easier. Creating specific and clear expectations. I’m not talking about saying things like “be safe” and “zero incidents” or even assigning a quota to safety data or creating safety goals. We as owners need to see the field firsthand and develop a deep understanding of the day to day tasks, hazards, and risks. Listen to your people, find out what their specific challenges are, and determine what and where customer’s expectations differ from stated objectives. You may be surprised to find out how removed things in the field are from clients’ stated objectives. The daily life of an owner/C-Suite is typically far removed from that of the field, and we need to understand our team’s realities in order to guide them effectively.
Candidly, our people face more than just training and knowledge challenges. Personal issues, long schedules, distance from family, and financial struggles impact their ability to achieve the excellence we hope for. This is difficult water to tread as the fine line between being a good boss and navigating the personal life of your people is fraught with danger. It is no secret how distractions outside of our professional lives impact safety and performance. How can we engage with our employees in their unique struggles and help them overcome the things that are silently our biggest threat to efficiency, health and safety? This is another area where our safety people can help. The more they engage with employees on an individual level, the more they can understand their performance challenges and potentials. Leveraging them as leaders, coaches and wholistic mentors rather than “checks” to operation’s actions can make all the difference.
I recognize that my ideas here are novel and potentially monumental. I believe this is what our industries need, a new approach that incorporates the human element and performance metrics. We need to engage our people and organizations in a way where gaps are identified and managed quickly. Safety and excellence do start at the top, but for this to mean something we have to be able to measure it. In my next editorial I will discuss how to bounce back from failures that can cripple a company, when break downs in our organizations result in injuries, fatalities and the disaster of a high TRIR.