If you ask analysts whether the Bakken is going to grow, you’ll get a standard “probably not.” The play is now considered mature by the play’s major producers. The ESG climate isn’t ripe for it, particularly given the lack of additional gas takeaway.
But if you asked that question of people actually living and working in the Bakken’s busy — and getting busier — Oil Patch, you get a much different picture of things.
“Every body is getting busier,” Nova’s Holand Neubauer told the Williston Herald on Saturday at the API’s annual Chili Cookoff.
Neubauer said Nova hasn’t been so busy yet that they’ve had to turn down work — as some oil service companies trying to put up rigs have reported — but the overall busyness has meant a lot of overtime for everyone at Nova.
The company was among a handful of oilfield service companies that didn’t lay people off during the pandemic-induced downturn. That has positioned them for the recovery with a good-sized labor pool that’s ready and raring to go now that the recovery is in full swing.
Still, Neubauer would hire one or two more workers tomorrow, if he could, to help take the pressure off the existing workforce.
Schlumberger’s Jarrod Hastie, meanwhile, was at the Williston API Chili for the first time. The 25-year-old from Australia said he wanted to participate in the event to raise the company’s profile.
“Liberty bought the big glass building, so people are thinking we’re not here any more,” he explained. “We still exist.”
Liberty bought out Schlumberger’s North American hydraulic fracturing business, but the production chemistry side of Schlumberger is still here, and Hastie said it is a fairly stable division because it applies to wells already in production.
Hastie was thus also among workers who retained his oilfield job during the downturn. Schlumberger was busy during the downturn, and getting even busier now.
“There have been changes in management who want to grow this side of the business,” he added.
Now is an ideal time for that as companies get busier. Hastie has also noticed that economics in the Bakken are favorable for the companies that are here, echoing comments made often during earnings calls form Continental Resources, Enerplus, Whiting/Oasis and others.
“What did XTO call it, the Bakken billion?” Hastie said.
Hastie and Neubauer both said they like the API chili because it is all about fun for a worthy cause.
Neubauer is a board member for API.
“I believe in what API does and what they stand for,” he said. “We care about this community, and this is fun.”
Saturday’s event, held at the Raymond Family Center, attracted more than 1,000 participants to try out various chilis from the 24 teams vying to win the title of Best Chili in the Bakken.
The event is one of two large fundraisers API does every year. The proceeds are used to fund scholarships and issue community grants for worthy causes including Make a Wish, food pantries, neighborhood watch groups and more.