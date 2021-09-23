Gov. Burgum’s net-zero challenge to industry during the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference raised eyebrows — and maybe even a few hackles — back in May.
It did something else, too, though. It has attracted what Burgum described as a multibillion dollar “cascade” of global investment interest.
“Our announcement that we made in May at the Petroleum Conference about getting to carbon neutral by 2030, without regulation, and without mandates but with innovation, has set off a cascade of interest from investors from around the world who then saw that as the calling card that we do have the geologic ability here to store other people’s carbon,” Burgum told the oil and gas industry during the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s annual meeting. “Without touching the operations of any things that you might be doing here.”
The “cascade” is worth more than $25 billion so far, Burgum said, and the governor believes there will soon be announcements for exciting and substantial projects that add value either to ag or energy or both.
“Of course, as you know, those of you who have lived the corporate world, not all deals come through,” Burgum said. “But I think our batting average is going to be better than average on this.”
The state's unique geology is not the only element that's putting it in the right place at the right time, Burgum said. A decade or so of prior work to stand up a regulatory framework for carbon sequestration has also been key. The fact that this framework is already largely in place is putting North Dakota ahead of most other states in the nation.
“If you’re a group that tried to put together a $3 billion pipeline into North Dakota to take the carbon dioxide off of you know biorefineries and ethanol plants, you want to send that CO2 someplace, you want to send that CO2 to a state where the federal government might step in and say, ‘Gee, nice idea you built your pipeline, but we’re not going to permit your well to dispose of the carbon?’” Burgum said. “Or would you like to ship it to a state where the state can say we have regulatory authority. We can permit your well, and we can make it happen.”
Aside from the potential new investments Burgum mentioned, North Dakota already has 17 carbon storage projects lining up behind its first one, Red Trail Energy.
“It’s not an exaggeration when Lynn (Helms) says that there’s going to be an industrial boom in North Dakota in terms of us utilizing our incredible jackpot of geology, not just for the production of energy, but for the storage of carbon," Burgum said. "Capital is going to want to flow through these projects, and that’s going to create jobs, wealth and it’s going to create wealth for pore space owners, which are also protected in this, which will be beneficial to North Dakota’s economy.”
Burgum added it no longer matters what individuals think about climate change or ESG. The financial train has already left the station and it's carrying trillions of dollars from Wall Street. That's already driving corporate board decisions.
What matters now, Burgum suggested, is positioning North Dakota's energy industry to make the most of what it can offer to an ESG world.
For that, Burgum challenged industry to continue what it has already proven it can do so well — innovate. As it has already been doing through each and every OPEC-induced downturn, driving production costs lower and lower for a Bakken barrel of oil.
Another key element, Burgum added, is, quite simply, continued oil and gas production in the Bakken.
"We invite you to continue to work with us directly. We invite you to engage with us in dialogue to talk about how you might benefit from the $25 billion plus deals we see coming our way — which, by the way, are all counting on our gas, and our oil production, to be inputs to those industries," Burgum said. “They are not coming here because they think we’re declining in oil and gas production."