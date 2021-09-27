The Bakken has its own mineral tracker, Joel Brown, who was among the first graduates of North Dakota’s Petroleum Engineering program in 2013. Brown founded Mineral Tracker to help royalty owners, a service that has since been wrapped into First international Bank and Trust in Watford City.
Since creating Mineral Tracker, Brown often hears is that the Bakken is close to being drilled out. But that’s not at all what Brown is seeing in the data. The real story is much more complex, but it’s by and large story about innovation, and it’s a story about how the Bakken’s producers are defying the odds against them, despite OPEC-induced downturns that might have crushed them.
Brown was among presenters at the North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting, where he showed some of the data that makes him say the best days for the Bakken are still to come.
“If you recall back in 2017, we were just coming out of a significant downturn in the oil and gas industry,” Brown said. “Oil prices in 2016 had gotten into the 20s.”
The crunch pushed oil companies to innovate and find new efficiencies. That has had an incredible impact on what used to be considered Tier 2 and 3 acreage.
The core of the Bakken is expanding, Brown said. He sees it most clearly in the estimated ultimate recovery figures for Bakken wells. From 2014 to 2018, estimated ultimate recoveries for Bakken wells have increased nearly 70 percent.
A well drilled in 2013 averaged an EUR of around 240,000 barrels of oil. That had been the average for the 10 years prior, too.
But in 2020, Brown has been seeing much higher EURs. The new average for the state is more like 580,000 barrels. That, in turn, has changed break-evens from what used to be a $70 average to more like $37 per barrel.
In the Ross region, for example, just north of Parshall field, which was one of the first areas in North Dakota that saw prolific Bakken production.
But travel just north of there, and wells typically have not been so productive. That appears to be changing. In 2020, three clearwater wells were drilled and completed with better hydraulic fracturing techniques. Those wells are now projected to have EURs of 750,000 barrels of oil — much higher than the 2020 state average of 580,000.
Assuming costs of completion at $7.5 million, that puts breakevens at $29 per barrel.
Brown sees a similar trend in the Alexandria region in central Divide County.
“It is traditionally one of the poorer performing areas of the Bakken and Three Forks development in the Williston Basin,” Brown said.
But recently, 2019, Hunt Oil did a large-scale completion job with 13 million pounds of sand and 40 to 50 stages for completion. That well’s EUR is projected at 590,000 barrels per day.
“So once again, above our average for the state of North Dakota being drilled in this area where we had written it off to $100 oil,” Brown said. “That 590,000 barrel EUR would correlate to a $36 per barrel breakeven oil price.”
Near the Montana border, Brown highlighted two Gibbons wells that have average EUR of 625,000 barrels of oil, drilled in 2019, and six Missouri wells drilled in 2019 and 2020 with an average EUR of 560,000 barrels. That works out to a breakeven oil price of $36 per barrel.
In the Haystack Butte area, 12 Palmer wells in 2019 were drilled with an EUR of 590,000 barrels, and, in the Dunn County area, there’s even a well that is projected to have 1.6 million barrels of oil over its productive life.
The breakevens Brown calculated all assume a $7.5 million well completion cost. That’s actually substantially higher than what it’s actually costing to complete wells in the Bakken now. Many companies are citing more like $6 million or better for well completion costs.
“For those of you hearing that well performance is going up because we’ve retreated to the core of the Williston Basin, I think there’s a more complex narrative in there,” Brown said. “I continually hear that we’re close to being drilled out, but I don’t think that narrative is true at all.”
What he sees instead is that the core acreage of the Williston Basin is spreading out and growing. That gives the play many more innings to go, Brown said. The examples he gave are also just a few of the many.
“I could nearly throw a dart at this map blindfolded and within 5 miles find something that’s bucking the game of what I would have expected maybe five years ago,” he said. “So to me, I think that we’ve got a really positive story to tell in the Williston Basin.”
Brown has had investors tell him — and he agrees — that the Williston Basin today is probably the safest of all the shale plays to invest a dollar.
“We understand the geology well, but we’re continuing to improve and improve on it,” Brown said. “We’ve got great access to data here, and so many of these prospective investors that talk to me say, ‘We feel like the Bakken is one of the best kept secrets out there and we want it to stay that way, because it creates a corner on our market.’”
Brown will agree that the Bakken has an awesome story to tell — but he doesn’t agree with keeping that a secret.
“I don’t have any incentive to keep this bottled up,” he said. “I think that we’ve got an awesome story to tell here in western North Dakota in the Bakken and Three forks development. I think the brightest days for this basin are still ahead of us.”
Brown said the industry continues to explore new drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, continues to find new capital efficiencies. There’s also new refracturing technology being developed, and then there are also things like hydrogen and carbon capture and sequestration projects ahead.
“We have so much further to go within this Williston Basin,” Brown said. “We’ve got great reasons to be positive and great reasons to be optimistic here.”