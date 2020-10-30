More than 400 barrels of saltwater and about 100 barrels of oil spilled Tuesday, Oct. 27 at a site five miles northwest of Parshall in Mountrail County.
EOG Resources. Inc reported to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division that on Tuesday, 420 barrels of brine and 100 barrels of oil were released due to an valve failure. The saltwater and oil were both contained on-site and at the time of reporting all saltwater and oil had been recovered.
A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup.