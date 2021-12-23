Arguments for and against a Supreme Court review of additional environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline are flying into the Supreme Court.
The federal government and tribes each filed briefs urging the nation’s highest court to reject the appeal of what is by now a five-year-old lawsuit over the embattled pipeline, which carries nearly half of North Dakota’s oil to the Gulf Coast.
The American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, has filed an amicus brief urging the court to take up the questions raised by the Dakota Access appeal.
In its brief, API said the case could help “harmonize a body of NEPA law that lower courts have struggled to consistently apply.”
API also pointed out that the DC Circuit appeared to ignore deference to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ fact-finding.
“The issues here are also important to the industry. The decision will cause considerable uncertainty with respect to the ability of Amici’s members to pursue, finance, and timely and successfully complete new and replacement pipeline (or other) projects.,” API wrote. “The holding below invites uncertainty over when a NEPA review may be deemed to be complete and whether a project that is fully constructed and has already been subjected to year son environmental review can lawfully continue to operate.”
Controversy regarding spill risk for the Dakota Access pipeline is meanwhile already governed by the Pipeline Safety Act, API pointed out.
“A more searching environmental review will not change the regulatory framework in which pipelines safely operate on a daily basis to prevent spills,” API wrote. “It will only add pointless delay.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers meanwhile said that the questions before the court are soon to become moot anyhow. Not only will the agency soon complete the court-ordered EIS, likely by November 2022, but the intensity evaluation on which the order rested was removed from the NEPA regulation in 2020.
The tribes, meanwhile, argued that there is no split in appeals courts on any issues surrounding the dispute and found no abuse of discretion in the lower court’s order revoking the pipeline’s permit.
“The Corps is in the process of preparing the statement, with an expected date of completion in late 2022,” the tribes wrote. “Once it is complete, the Corps will make a new permitting decision on a new record. In short, the petition presents no questions hat merits review by this Court. The petition should be denied.”
Dakota Access, in its appeal, argued that if the Supreme Court let’s the D.C. Circuit’s ruling on the case stand, it will establish a “novel precedent of breathtaking scope” that could delay many other national infrastructure projects.
Dakota Access began operation in 2017 amid litigation filed by the Standing Rock Sioux and protests that attracted thousands of people from around the world to camps along the Cannonball River near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline’s Lake Oahe crossing.
Last year, a court ruled that the analysis the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did for that crossing was insufficient because it failed to consider the controversial nature of the pipeline. It ordered that the more lengthy Environmental Impact Statement instead of an Environmental Assessment be completed.
It also vacated the permit and ordered the company to empty the line of oil. An appeals court upheld the additional study and the cancellation of the permit, but reversed the order to cease operation.