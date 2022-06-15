A 105,000 barrel per day pipeline proposed by Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of True Companies, has a thumbs up from the North Dakota Public Service Commission.
In approving Bridgers Bakken pipeline project, Commissioners said the pipeline’s route is important for Bakken crude, particularly given the high demand for petroleum products right now throughout the country. They also noted that the company has taken steps to address its past spill record, installing a two-part monitoring system and implementing new training protocols for employees to try to prevent any future problems.
Bridger and sister company Belle Fourche are both facing litigation related to oil spills in Montana and North Dakota respectively.
Bridger pipeline was for the 2015 oil spill that released an estimated 758 barrels of oil into the Yellowstone River. The spill was caused by a weld that split open, allowing oil to leak into the river 7 miles above Glendale. Ice and snow at the time complicated efforts to contain and clean the spill, allowing some oil to travel downstream.
The company settled a civil suit last year with Montana, in which they agreed to pay $2 million to recover natural resource damages caused by the spill near Glendive.
Belle Fourche, meanwhile, owned and operated a pipeline that ruptured during a landslide in 2016, leaking 4,200 barrels of oil into a hillside, some of which found its way into the Ash Creek, a tributary to the Little Missouri. The spill was contained before it got into the Little Missouri, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.
The Bakken Pipeline will initially carry up to 105,000 barrels of crude oil per day from North Dakota to Baker, Montana. From there, it will head to Wyoming for further marketing and transport. The pipeline can be expanded to as much as 250,000 barrels per day, and will be an important pipeline alternative for taking crude oil West, instead of using truck and rail options, Bridger wrote in its application.
North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad, meanwhile, told the Williston Herald he finds the continued investment in the Bakken an encouraging sign.
“North Dakota’s oil production is expected to increase in the coming years, and having a robust pipeline system to diversified markets will strengthen North Dakota’s ability to meet growing demand around the United States and with allies internationally,” he said.
It’s interesting to note that Baker, Montana happens to be the same location where TC Energy had proposed an on-ramp for about 100,000 barrels of Bakken crude on the now abandoned Keystone XL pipeline.
The total distance of the 16-inch pipeline is 147 miles, originating at the company’s existing Johnson’s Corner Terminal in North Dakota. It will end at Bridger’s existing Sandstone Station, 8.5 miles west of Baker. It will interconnect with Bridger facilities at the Bicentennial Station and Wilson Station.
North Dakota’s portion of the pipeline is 81 miles, costing an estimated $61 million. The project includes some aboveground facilities, including pipeline markers, rectifier sites, pig launcher and receivers, block valves and small, fenced-in enclosures along the route for power, communication and control systems allowing remote operation of valves.
While North Dakota has a state process governing placement of such pipelines, Montana does not regulate interstate pipelines. That will fall entirely on PHMSA from the point the pipeline leaves North Dakota.