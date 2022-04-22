Bridger Pipeline, a subsidiary of True Companies, is proposing to build an 147-mile pipeline that will land just a few miles outside of Baker, Montana.
The line would initially carry up to 105,000 barrels of crude oil per day from North Dakota, but could increase to as much as 250,000 barrels per day. From Baker, the oil would head to Guernsey, Wyoming, for further marketing and national transport.
It will provide an important pipeline alternative for taking crude oil to markets in the West instead of using truck and rail options, Bridger wrote in its permit application with the North Dakota Public Service Commission. It will also allow Bakken crude oil to access a wider range of markets.
North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad said the continued investment in pipeline systems for the Bakken is an encouraging sign.
“North Dakota’s oil production is expected to increase in the coming years, and having a robust pipeline system to diversified markets will strengthen North Dakota’s ability to meet growing demand around the United States and with allies internationally,” he said.
On a side note, Baker, Montana happens to be the same location where TC Energy had proposed an on-ramp for about 100,000 barrels of Bakken crude on its now abandoned Keystone XL pipeline.
Bridger’s 147-mile, 16-inch crude oil pipeline would originate at the Eighty Eight Oil Company’s existing Johnson’s Corner Terminal in North Dakota and end at Bridger’s existing sandstone Station, which is 8.5 miles west of Baker. It will Las interconnect with Bridger facilities at the Bicentennial Station and Wilson Station.
About 81 miles of the transmission pipeline are in North Dakota. That portion will cost $61 million. The project will include some aboveground facilities, including pipeline markers, rectifier sites, pig launcher and receivers, block valves and small fenced-in enclosures along the route to house power, communication, and control systems to allow valves to be operated remotely.
The state’s Public Service Commission has set a hearing for the proposed pipeline at 9 a.m. May 5 at Teddy’s Residential Suites in Watford City.
Bridger Pipeline was responsible for a 2015 oil spill that released an estimated 758 barrels of oil into the Yellowsonte River.
The company settled a civil suit last year with Montana, agreeing to pay $2 million to recover natural resource damages caused by the spill near Glendive, Montana.
Of that amount, $1.7 million went to a natural resources damages fund managed by the state, while the rest went to a U.S. Department of the Interior fund aimed at recovering costs of damage to natural resources.
The $2 million was on top of a $1 million fine for the same spill collected b the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The company also paid $80,000 toward spill response, cleanup and site management work by Montana DEQ as well as $100,000 for monitoring equipment at Glendive’s water treatment facility.
The 2015 spill was caused by a weld that split open, allowing oil to leak into the river 7 miles above Glendive. Ice and snow at the time complicated efforts to contain and clean the spill, allowing some oil to travel downstream rapidly before it was contained.
An oil sheen from the spill was reported as far away as the Williston area, which shut its water system down to prevent any contamination of the water supply.
Bridger is owned by True Companies, which also owns Black Hills Trucking, fined by North Dakota regulators for dumping produced water and lacking a waste-hauling permit.
True Companies also owns Belle Fourche Pipeline Company, which owned and operated a pipeline that ruptured during a landslide and leaked 4,200 barrels of oil into a hillside, some of which got into the Ash Creek. The oil was contained before it reached the Little Missouri.