The Bureau of Land Management’s September oil and gas lease sale will have 38 parcels of land totaling 17,302 acres of land in Montana and North Dakota.
The sale includes tracts in Williams, Mckenzie, and Richland counties, and will take place Sept. 22 online at www.energynet.com.
The sale notice, environmental review documents, and additional information, including protest instructions are online at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number DOI-BLM-MT-0000-2020-004-EA.
The sale notice starts a 30-day protest period that closes at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Protests must be as specific and substantive as possible. Opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process.
To submit a protest, visit https://eplaanning.blm.gov or mail to BLM Montana/Dakotas State Office, 5001, Southgate Drive, Billings MT 59101. Protests may also be faxed to 406-896-5292.
All comments, including personal identifying information, are considered to be a public record and may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but BLM cannot make any guarantee it will be able to do that.
Additional information is available on oil and gas leasing in Montana/Dakotas by calling Samantha Iron Shirt at 406-896-5060. Those using a telecommunications device for the deaf my call the Federal Relay Service 24-7 at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message for Iron Shirt. Replies will only be provided during regular working hours.
Leasing is the first step in the process of developing federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing their plans. These are reviewed by BLM, then posted for public review. BLM’s review includes an environmental analysis, and the agency coordinates with the state partners and stakeholders involved.