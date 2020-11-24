The Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday, Nov. 24, opened a 30-day public comment period for nominated oil and gas lease parcels located in Montana and North Dakota for its March 2021 lease sale. The comment period runs through Dec. 23.
Parcels nominated for inclusion on the March 2021 sale are located in Fallon, Powder River, Richland, and Roosevelt counties in Montana, and McKenzie and Williams counties in North Dakota.
Updated information on the sale and information on how to submit electronic comments is available on the BLM ePlanning website. Visit https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/home and enter DOI-BLM-MT-0000-2021-0001-EA in the search box.