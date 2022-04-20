The Biden administration has sent out oil and gas lease notices in Montana and the Dakotas for 23 parcels totaling 3,405 acres in Fallon, Powder River, Richland and Roosevelt counties in Montana, and McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams County in North Dakota.
These public lands are managed by the field office in Miles City and the North Dakota Field Office.
The sale is set for June 28 and can be accessed online at www.energynet.com. The parcels may also be viewed on the EnergyNet website about 10 days after the Notice of Competitive Lease Sale on the BLM Montana/Dakotas oil and gas web page, online at https://tinyurl.com/4vuw3dke.
There will be a 30-day public protest period, ending at 4:30 p.m. on May 20. Protests may be filed electronically by accessing the lease sale site at https://tinyurl.com/2p9xpwj5 and following the instructions for submittals. Links to the einvornmentoal assessment, maps, parcel lists and so forth are online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9xpwj5.
Protests will also be accepted through mail or fax, but not through email.
The mailing address for protests is Bureau of Land Management, Montana/Dakotas State Office, Branch of Fluid Minerals, 5001 Southgate Drive, Billings MT 59101.
EPA’s 29th annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory is online at https://tinyurl.com/vvbtsc2x.
Meanwhile, the cost of carbon metric appears to be headed to the Supreme Court after an appeals court said it would not revive a lower court’s ruling barring use of the metric the Biden administration has said is legally essential to the required analysis of federal oil and gas lease sales.
The Biden administration had been blaming the lower court ruling on further delays in resuming lease sales.
North Dakota’s top oil and gas regulator, Lynn Helms, meanwhile said the state will continue to press its court case against the federal government related to oil and gas lease sales.
North Dakota vying for more cryptocurrency projects
North Dakota’s Department of Commerce sent representatives to the recent Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami to pitch the virtues of investing in North Dakota cryptocurrency projects.
Williston is already home to a $1.9 billion cryptocurrency factory, whose construction was announced early this year.
At the time of the announcement, Gov. Doug Burgum touted the state’s abundant natural gas, which offers an inexpensive energy supply, as well as a climate that is just right for heat intensive data processing such as cryptocurrency mining.
With the Bakken’s gas to oil ratio continuing to increase, many companies in the Bakken have been teaming up with cryptocurrency factories to both use up raw natural gas and reduce flaring while creating an additional revenue stream. Among companies with such a partnership are Exxon and ConocoPhillips.
Registration open for annual roads roundtable
Western Dakota Energy Association and Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute/NDLTAP are co-hosting a roundtable May 12 in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center to talk about roads and other issues of concern.
Registration isn ow open for the gathering, which generally attracts around 100 people representing counties, townships, oil producers and oilfield trucking companies.
In addition to a roundtable discussion of local road management policies, there will be legislative and regional community updates, updates on WDEA’s Wise Roads project, and updates from both the MHA Nation and federal highway officials.
The event is free, but participants need to registering advance for an accurate meal count, which is being provided compliments of the McKenzie County Job Development Authority. Registration details are online at https://tinyurl.com/4djx52nw.
Denbury’s CO2 pipeline is operational
Sen. Steve Daines took a trip to Baker, Montana recently for a ceremonial opening of Denbury’s Cedar Creek Anticline CO2 pipeline.
The pipeline actually began operating in February of this year. Daines said the 45Q tax credit, w which he supported, helped make the pipeline possible.
“Energy security is national security, and now more than ever we need to be supporting more Made in Montana and Made in America energy,” Daines said. “It’s great to see the successful opening of the CO2 pipeline in Baker, Montana that’s supporting jobs and bringing in critical tax dollars. We need more pipelines!”
Clean Water Act briefs fly
North Dakota’s Congressional delegation is among 201 signatories to an amicus brief on Clean Water Act Authority. The CWA is at the heart of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, now pending in the Supreme Court.
The outcome of the case is likely to determine the scope of the Waters of the United States definition under the Clean Water Act.
“We support policies that protect the environment while also ensuring that States retain their traditional role as the primary regulators of land and water resources, and that farmers, manufacturers, small business owners, and property owners like the Petitioners in this case can develop and use their land free of over-burdensome, job-killing federal regulations. These entities need certainty about the scope of ‘waters of the United States’ under the Clean Water Act, and the Court’s endorsement of the Scalia test would provide that long-needed certainty,” the brief states.
Other signatories to the letter include Congressman Kelly Armstrong and Sen. Kevin Cramer.
North Dakota adopting cybersecurity rules
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is holding a public hearing on proposed cyber security rules at 9 a.m. CST May 26 in the Commission Hearing Room, 12th Floor, State Capitol in Bismarck. Written comments may also be submitted on the proposal through close of business on June 6.
The expected impact on the regulated community is expected to exceed $50,000. The proposed rule is available for review at the PSC offices on the 12th floor of the State Capitol, located at 600 East boulevard Avenue, Dept. 408, Bismarck, North Dakota. A copy of the proposed rules may be requested by writing to the above address, emailing ndpsc@nd.gov, or calling 701-328-2400 or 877-245-6685.
NEPA reversal seen as another energy blow
Changes to the National Environmental Policy Act are drawing fire in the MonDak. The new rules will make forest management and mining much harder and more expensive, Montana Sen. Steve Daines said.
“I’m very disappointed to see the Biden administration remove commonsense policies that were put in place to modernize the outdated and cumbersome environmental review process which would allow for responsible natural resource development and land management,” Daines said. “This is another step in the wrong direction from Biden especially when we should be doing all we can to increase forest management to mitigate fire risk and expand domestic mining operations for our national security and energy security, not put up more roadblocks.”
Nationally, industry groups are also weighting in on the changes.
The American Petroleum Institute said the new regulations will further slow an already slow permitting process for critical energy infarstructure and create new obstacles for not just the oil and gas industry, but also deployment of carbon capture and sequestration and construction of hydrogen, wind, and solar infrastructure, as well as electricity transmission projects, including those from renewable sources.
“With energy costs high for American consumers and European allies looking to the U.S. for access to an affordable and stable energy supply, we need policies in place that provide certainty and ensure American producers can meet rising demand at home and abroad. The administration’s NEPA rewrite adds more bureaucratic red tape into the permitting process, not only for natural gas and oil but for hydrogen, CCUS, wind and solar. Once again, the administration’s policy actions aren’t matching their rhetoric regarding the need for more American energy production, and we urge the administration to change course and establish a timely and efficient permitting process that supports the energy security needs of the U.S. and our allies overseas.”
Environmental groups, meanwhile praised the decision.
“Strong NEPA regulations mean that the concerns of rural and Tribal communities can’t just be steamrolled by corporations in pursuit of their profits,” Western Organizations of Resource Councils Barbara Vasquez said. This is an important first step, but the Biden Administration must continue down this path to ensure the public has a real voice in federal decisions and to prioritize protecting the land, water, and air we rely on to survive.”
Enverus offering free portfolio management tools
A new service called MineraliQ offers greater digital management for mineral owners. The tool includes production data and well locations, as well as post production costs and expenses, providing data that until now has rarely been available to anyone outside of large investors.
The tool is online at https://www.mineraliq.com.