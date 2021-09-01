The Bureau of Land Management has announced it will begin a process that will see two of North Dakota and Montana’s cancelled lease sales posted late this year.
The framework outlined in a media release from the Bureau of Land Management includes a 30-day scoping period that will take into account comments received, ending on Oct. 1. After that, BLM will then undertake an environmental review of the parcels for potential leasing and provide another opportunity for public comment, in accordance with an instruction memorandum it published in April. That memorandum, Instruction Memorandum 2021-027, is online at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015346/510.
Following the environmental review, available parcels will be identified, along with applicable stipulations, for yet more public comment, according to the media release. The release states the BLM Montana/Dakotas State Office anticipates publishing a Notice of Competitive Lease Sale later this year.
The release also says that to the extent parcels had already been deferred from those sales through analysis completed by the prior administration, that those parcels won’t be re-evaluated.
The maps, parcel lists, proposed lease stipulations, and instructions for submitting comments are available online at the BLM ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015346/510.
Those making public comments should be aware that the comments are public. That includes your address, phone number, email address, or other personally identifying information if they are part of the public comment.
The agency did not respond to e-mailed inquiries about the process. There was also no mention in the release of the fate of third and fourth quarter lease sales.
The slow-walk outlined by the BLM is intended to comply with a Louisiana District Court order that said the Biden administration could not simply cancel quarterly lease sales. The judge in the case issued a nationwide injunction, concluding the 13 plaintiff states including Montana, were likely to prevail in their arguments that the Mineral Leasing Act requires oil and gas lease sales to be held quarterly, and that the Biden administration skipped over essential steps, including public comment periods, that would also be required to change the frequency and other parameters of sales.
The Biden administration said last week it would comply with the judge's June order while appealing its decision, but that it would also "continue to exercise the authority and discretion provided under the law to conduct leasing in a manner that takes into account the program’s many deficiencies.”
North Dakota was not party to the Louisiana suit. It has its own case pending in North Dakota District Court. That case makes many of the same arguments that prevailed in the Louisiana District Court, but also seeks to compel the federal government to immediately begin holding the cancelled lease sales. North Dakota has asked for a chance to present oral arguments in that case. Their motion is still pending.