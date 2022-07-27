Purchase Access

An abandoned missile site in North Dakota is getting a new lease on life, one that will showcase how data centers can be constructed with reduced carbon emissions and the energy transition at the forefront.

Cavalier County Job Development Authority has executed binding agreements with Bitzero to acquire and redevelop the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex in Nekoma, North Dakota. Bitzero will be turning the facility into a highly secure data center for high-performance computing and data processing, one with a Zero Carbon Displacement energy strategy. The latter was a key factor win CCJDA’s decision to accept the plan.

