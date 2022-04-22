By Williston Herald Staff
Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank Fame is interested in placing a $3 billion bitcoin mining operation in North Dakota, according to a media release from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.
“North Dakota has exactly what we need to build sustainable data centers,” said O’Leary, a well-known entrepreneur and a judge on TV’s Shark Tank. “In fact, I know that North Dakota is a great place to do business from my investment in PRx Performance in Fargo, which is one of the most successful companies featured on Shark Tank.”
O’Leary was joined in the visit by other representatives of the cyrptocurrency company Bitzero, including the company’s CEO, Akbar Shamji. They met with Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, Commerce representatives, Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley and other state officials.
The company anticipates having an established location set up beginning within the next three to four months.
“We are very excited to have Kevin, Akbar, and other members of Bitzero visit North Dakota,” Commerce Economic Development and Finance Director Josh Teigen said. “Today’s visit is a follow-up from the initial introduction at Bitcoin 2022 where Commerce promoted North Dakota’s capacity to be the top location to produce the cleanest crypto on earth.”
This is not the first major cryptocurrency announcement Burgum has made. He was in Williston early this year to announce a $1.9 billion facility west of Williston that he said would be on elf the largest single-location data centers in the world.
Burgum has frequently touted North Dakota’s virtues for bitcoins mining, which include a favorable climate just right for heat intensive data processing and an abundant supply of natural energy sources, particularly its natural gas, which is present in an ever-increasing ratio as part of the state’s oil production.
The Atlas Power Data Center is working with FX Solutions Inc. to build the factory, which had already begun construction at the time it was announced.
At the time Burgum pointed out that these cryptocurrency mining facilities can do a lot more besides mine bitcoin.
“The power that’s in these servers is going to create all kinds of opportunities down the road,” Burgum said. “When we’ve got this kind of computing power here, whether it’s for artificial intelligence, or AI, or lots of other things that are coming along.”
Natural gas takeaway capacity can put an artificially low ceiling on the state’s oil production if feasible takeaway options for that natural gas are not found. The state has been looking at ways to use its natural gas to diversify the economy and create value-added opportunities.