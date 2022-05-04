Heavy weights in the Bitcoin Mining industry executives are pushing back against environmentalists claims after a letter from Democrats in Congress asks the EPA to provide greater oversight of cryptocurrency mining facilities.
The executives told EPA that their industry is working toward greater sustainability, and that data centers themselves are not emitters of greenhouse gasses in a letter signed by 54 cryptocurrency mining business leaders.
“Emissions are created at the power generation source upstream from data centers. Digital asset miners simply purchase electricity from the grid, the same as Microsoft and other data center operators,” they said in their letter.
North Dakota has been attracting substantial interest from cryptocurrency mining facilities, as well as AI computing businesses of late, thanks to its cooler climate as well as an abundant source of natural gas, which needs to find an outlet, so that it doesn’t begin to hamper crude oil production.
There have been three major announcements of cryptocurrency mining facilities in the state, two of them in Williston.
In January, it was announced that Atlas Power is working with FX Solutions to build a $1.9 billion cryptocurrency factor in Williston.
They plan to have 700 MW by the fourth quarter of 2023. Atlas Power CEO Kevin Washington has said he wants to create the world’s largest cryptocurrency company with a carbon neutral footprint.
Crusoe Energy, meanwhile, has announced a multi-million dollar expansion in Williston, to bring online more cloud computing for Artificial Intelligence.
That expansion is upwards of $500 million. The facility is expected to grow from 43 employees to around 100 sometime in 2023 or 2024.
The third big announcement in North Dakota has not yet announced a location, but Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary alongside North Dakota, announced a $3 billion bit coming mining operation is coming to the state.
O’Leary was joined in the visit by Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji, who met with Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven, and other state officials with the Department of Commerce.
North Dakota probably experienced a 70 percent drop in production as a result of the two recent blizzards in the month of April, according to the state’s top oil and gas regulator.
North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms told Industrial Commission members at the most recent NDIC meeting that the first blizzard dropped state production from 1.1 million to 750,000 barrels or so. Production had recovered to about 950,000 barrels per day right before the second blizzard hit.
“Our best estimate is that dropped us down to about 300,000 barrels per day,” Helms said. “We think now we’re back up to 700,000 barrels per day.”
Dunn and McKenzie County were able to get 90 percent of their meters back on right away, while Mountrail was able to turn 80 percent of them back on. Williams And Divide County, which was harder hit by the storms, only had 25 percent turned back on by the end of last week.
Thousands of power lines were damaged in northwestern North Dakota, knocking power out in multiple counties and leaving utility companies struggling to provide enough workforce to quickly turn things back on.
In the most recent storm of this nature, utilities were able to draw workforce from surrounding counties that weren’t hit as hard. But this storm hit a wider territory, forcing the utilities to seek workers from outside the region.
Burgum in his remarks suggested the state should invest more into resiliency for its grid.
“Losing three-quarters of our production (isn’t) something we should take and say ‘oh it happens,’” he said. “We should say what can we do next time so we don’t have this kind of loss in revenue.”
Minnkota, Summit announce partnership
Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed capturing carbon dioxide from dozens of ethanol plants across five states in the Upper Midwest. Project Tundra, meanwhile, seeks to build the world’s largest post-combustion carbon capture system at the Milton R. Young Station.
The two power players have announced a new partnership that will provide Summit with access to Minnkota’s already permitted 100-million-ton capacity storage sites near Center. They will also work together on development of additional storage resources nearby.
Once complete, the estimated storage capacity for their joint project is 200 million tons.
This will accelerate the timeline for financing and construction of Summit’s project, the companies said in a media release, as well as provide better opportunities to maximize the value of the storage space for landowners.
Summit will also continue developing facilities that can store an estimated billion tons of carbon dioxide, which is less than 1 percent of North Dakota’s total capacity.
“We are joining two of North Dakota’s most prominent industries – agriculture and energy – to substantially lower CO2 emissions, while helping preserve American energy security,” Minnkota President and CEO Mac McLennan said. “If our nation is to stay competitive during the energy transition, it will require multiple states and industries working together. Our hope is that this effort can serve as a blueprint for the collaborative thinking that is needed to drive energy innovation forward.”
Executive Vice President of Summit Carbon Solutions Wade Boeshans, meanwhile, said it is an exciting project that will support industries critical to North Dakota’s future.
Summit Carbon Solutions is thrilled to team with Minnkota to accelerate our project and the decarbonization of biofuels and agriculture, which will greatly enhance the economic sustainability of those industries for decades to come,” he said “Working together, Summit Carbon Solutions and Minnkota will permanently and safely sequester tens of millions of tons of carbon dioxide every year, which will improve environmental outcomes while supporting industries critical to our region’s future.”
The companies also said they will continue to actively communicate with area landowners and key stakeholders, to ensure that the development continues to be transparent and collaborative.
BNSF train derails
Eleven rail cars on a BNSF train derailed near Burlington in the early morning hours on Sunday.
The cars that derailed did not contain oil, but were carrying paper products and frozen foods. Nonetheless, they did catch fire, posing a hazard to nearby homes, which were evacuated as a precaution.
Several cars carrying hazardous materials on the train but did not leave the tracks. These were pulled away from the fire.
The North Dakota National Guard was called in to assist in fighting the fire, after Burlington Fire Department sent out a message requesting aid, because fire trucks were getting stuck in the mud.
The cause of this derailment is being investigated.
Texas Rig Worker case one to watch
The Supreme Court has decided it will weigh in on whether an oil rig worker earning six figures is entitled to overtime pay, after a determination he was not paid a true salary under the Fair Labors Standards Act. This case will turn on foundational principles of the wage and hour law, and is definitely one to watch in coming days.
The American Petroleum Institute has announced the winners of its 2021 API Distinguished Pipeline Safety Awards. The awards are selected by peers for small, medium and large pipeline operators each year based on their commitment to safety and work to advance a zero incidents culture.
BP Pipelines won the small operator award for a strong commitment to driving safety improvements and annual assessments at the highest management levels. BP used API’s recommended Practice 1173 as a basis for judging continuous improvement.
The Medium Operator Winner was Colonial Pipeline, which had zero lost-time safety incidents, zero incidents affecting people or environment, al while adding impressive enhancements to the overall SMS system.
The Large Operator Winner was Phillips 66 Pipeline for their safety improvements program as well as their use of geofencing safety technology, aggressive stakeholder engagement, and a deep commitment to making zero incidents a reality.
Pipeline incidents have continued to decline, despite production increases, a media release from API notes.
“BP, Colonial, and Phillips 66 have all embodied API’s Principles that call for the safe and responsible production, processing and transportation of natural gas and oil,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. “Not only are these operators raising the bar for safety, they consistently place a premium on improvement, innovation and sharing knowledge and best practices across the industry. We congratulate today’s award winners who set a high standard for enhancing pipeline integrity and standing out in their continued quest for zero incidents and industrywide safety.”
API is continuing to update and improve its best practice standards to further strengthen safety and continue reducing incidents. The organization has recently released two revised liquid pipeline leak detection standards, Recommended Practice 1130 for Computational Pipeline Monitoring for Liquids and Recommended Practice 1175, Pipeline Leak Detection — Program Management. To learn more, visit API.org.
EU is heading toward a ban on Russian energy
The European Union has announced plans to phase out Russian energy as soon as possible, after an emergency session on Monday to discuss further sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has meanwhile suspended shipments of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria, after they refused to pay in rubles. That would be violation of the sanctions already in place on Russia right now.
An interesting side note here, reported by the Wall Street Journal, is that BP took a $25.5 billion hit from its abrupt Russia exit.
All of these global forces are going to play an outsize role in the energy markets we face in the Bakken, so this is something we are watching. Stay tuned.