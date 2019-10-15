A program that is helping build essential workforce in North Dakota received a $75,000 donation from the Hess Corporation during the Great Plains EmPower ND Energy Conference last week.
The JET program was launched in 2017 by the Hess Corporation working in concert with Bismarck State College. It is the state’s first certified apprenticeship program for the oil and gas industry.
The purpose of the program is to provide, through apprenticeship and online classes, training that prepares students for a career in the energy industry.
Students earn while they learn in the program. They complete online coursework, then put that knowledge into action by working alongside experienced Hess operators. Upon successful completion of the program, the students graduate with an associate’s degree, as well as the skills they need for a career in the oil and gas industry.
Many of the program's graduates are hired by Hess for positions at locations in Tioga, Keene, and Killdeer.
Individuals interested in the program can call Julie Vetter, Hess Corporation manager for assurance and training, at 701-420-6909 or email her at jvetter@hess.com. More information is also available online at https://bismarckstate.edu/energy/jobs/HESSJET/ .
“Hess began the JET apprenticeship as a partnership with BSC and with the support of multiple people and leaders who were passionate about building a safe and skilled workforce in North Dakota’s oil and gas industry,” Hess Corp. General Manager Brent Lohnes said. “We are pleased to continue our financial support of a program that continues to produce an essential workforce in western North Dakota.”
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer were among attendees at the conference, which provided a forum for discussion and information about topics pertaining to North Dakota’s energy industry.
“These events are a great opportunity to network and collaborate with people across the state to discuss innovative ways to recruit and develop our future energy workforce,” Sanford said. “Hess’s donation will further allow students to thrive in the oil and gas industry by providing a combination of realistic training and a nationally-recognized curriculum from BSC’s National Energy Center of Excellence.”