North Dakota stands to gain more than $2 billion in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday morning 69 to 30, for a variety of priorities ranging from roads and bridges to energy and agriculture. Neighboring Montana, meanwhile, gets at least $2.8 billion.
Nineteen Republicans, including North Dakota Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven joined Democrats like Montana Sen. Jon Tester, in approving the package, which now goes to the House for consideration, where it enjoys less support, but is still seen as likely to pass.
“It pays people to work instead of giving them handouts to stay home," Cramer said. “And it includes smart reforms so taxpayer dollars are used more efficiently and unspent COVID-19 relief funds re repurposed for productive activity. I thank Senators Portman and Sinema for their leadership on this effort, as well as Senator Capito, whose work on infrastructure reform earlier this year helped make passage possible today. I urge the House to reject its previous plan to hold this bill hostage and to instead take it up and send it to the President’s desk so we can deliver a significant bipartisan win for the American people.”
Hoeven also praised the bill.
“This bipartisan infrastructure legislation provides $550 billion in new, targeted investments in our roads, bridges, airports, flood protection and other traditional infrastructure. The legislation includes responsible pay fors, including repurposing COVID relief dollars and importantly it does not raise taxes,” Hoeven said. “The Senate could either advance this bipartisan legislation that does not increase taxes, or let the Democrats add more spending with tax increases to their upcoming $3.5 trillion spending spree. I also believe passing this bipartisan traditional infrastructure bill will make it harder for Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend bill, which I strongly oppose.”
On the Montana side, meanwhile, Tester touted the legislation as a jobs bill, and said it would bring at least $2.8 billion in investments to the state.
“This package will create jobs and help us maintain our competitive edge over China by making once-in-a-generation investments in our state’s roads, bridges, airports, water systems, and high-speed internet—all without raising taxes," he said. "This is what Montanans expect from their elected leaders—that we work across the aisle to deliver real, lasting solutions that’ll have a positive impact on everyone who lives in the Last Best Place, and I’m going to keep working until we get this bill signed into law.”
Sen. Steve Daines, meanwhile, voted against the bill.
“Montanans were told and promised that this massive, 2,700-page bill would not increase the debt," he said. "Unfortunately, according to Congress’ nonpartisan budget scorekeeper, the package not only increases the debt, it increases it by $256 BILLION. This is absolutely unacceptable, especially at a time when Montana families are already dealing with soaring inflation and skyrocketing prices on everything from gas to groceries. What’s worse, Senator Tester, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will now turn right around and pass another whopping $3.5 trillion in their reckless tax and spend spree bill, filled with tax increases that will hurt Montana families, farmers and ranchers. The Democrats are taking our country in the wrong direction and heaping huge amounts of debt on future generations.”
Cramer, and other Republicans who voted for the bill, have previously pointed out that the CBO was prohibited from including certain repurposed funds, like COVID relief funds in their analysis.
“The CBO score is not the only thing that matters when it comes to the pay-fors,” Cramer said. “CBO is barred from scoring things like unemployment insurance benefits that are being returned or repurposing already appropriated funds from the CARES Act and other, you know, relief packages. In my view, I’m very comfortable with the pay-fors.”
The infrastructure bill contained several provisions key to energy and agriculture that sweetened the deal for the majority of the MonDak's congressional delegation, including $65 billion for rural broadband and billions for carbon removal, firefighting, forest management resources, tree planting, and more.
The energy provisions in the bill, which originated from West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin’s Energy Infrastructure Act, includes $12.5 billion for carbon capture projects and their commercialization. There's also $2.1 billion dedicated to carbon dioxide pipelines, as well as other funding that adds up to an $18 billion investment.
That funding could be a boon to existing carbon capture and utilization projects in North Dakota, including Project Tundra and the recently sold Coal Creek coal plant, now known as Rainbow Energy Center.
Successes at both of these plants could help point the way for many coal facilities in both North Dakota and Montana.
The bipartisan infrastructure also defined “clean” hydrogen in a way that will include “blue” hydrogen, which North Dakota has been working to advance with Mitsubishi Power Americas. Montana, too, is ideally positioned to play the blue hydrogen game, and, in fact, the coal facility in Sidney was being eyed by a blue hydrogen venture during the pandemic.
While many greens have panned blue hydrogen, and prefer so-called “green” hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources, many experts have said blue hydrogen will be needed for aviation and other high-intensity energy needs. Those will be difficult if not impossible to sustain with 100 percent renewable sources.
The infrastructure bill also included $21 billion for cleaning up abandoned mines and orphaned oil and gas wells. Biden had proposed $16 billion for that as part of his initial infrastructure plans, touting it as a way to create jobs for the oil and gas industry while addressing leaking methane gas, a much more intense greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. North Dakota used a similar idea during the pandemic, and Sen. Cramer had even filed a bill that would have taken that program and made it national.
The EPA has estimated there are more than 3 million orphaned wells in the United States today, each of which is leaking literal tons of greenhouse gasses every year. Studies have shown there are enough of these wells to keep oil and gas workers employed another 20 years.
The $21 billion includes $3 billion to address hard rock mines across the West, including Montana, a provision Sen. Steven Daines worked to include in the bill, even though he ultimately decided he couldn't support the final package.