A new biosurfactant being refined by Creedence Energy Services in Williston for the Bakken is getting at higher end oil and that's attracting a lot of interest among Williston Basin operators. The product is already being trialed in at least 15 different locations by some of the play’s major oil producers, company officials say.
The product has also been nominated for a couple of different awards based on Creedence's work, and the product is also being certified as carbon-free.
The biosurfactant is made using two agricultural commodities grown in the MonDak, sugar beets and canola oil. Fermenting the two together produces a tiny nanosurfactant — smaller than a single strand of DNA.
Creedence was chosen by Texas-based Bio Locus, which originally created the surfactant, to help tailor the product to the Bakken. North Dakota gave Creedence a $200,000 grant to run test wells proving out the concept in the Williston Basin.
Cracking the codes for enhanced oil recovery is something of a Holy Grail to the state’s oil and gas industry. Even a 1 or 2 percent boost to the productivity curve of an oil well can prove to be highly economic, particularly in shale plays, where all the oil is held in tight rock.
Kevin Black, president of Creedence, said they believe the small size of the biosurfactant is the reason this product works so well. While DNA is 2.3 nanometers thick, the Creedence-Bio Locus surfactant is smaller still, at 1.2 nanometers.
As we previously reported, tests of the biosurfactant had been very promising, with the chemistry appearing to penetrate further and deeper into rock to mobilize more oil. Not only that, but the product doesn’t come back all at once. It sticks around, similar to a time-release treatment, providing a boost over a long period of time.
Now that the surfactant is being tested on more wells, the company is noticing another intriguing trend.
“The characterization of oil that’s coming back is actually different,” Black said. “We are mobilizing higher end carbon chain molecules than the formation was previously giving up. We’re touching oil that previously just wasn’t being produced from the formation.”
Marty Shumway, technical director for Bio Locus, said the biosurfactant is potentially game-changing for Bakken operators.
“We’re still working on understanding exactly what’s going on, but it’s pretty exciting to go into a mature well that’s had a relatively consistent production history for 10 years and then after, you know, treating with the biosurfactant-based treatments, to see a change in the oil composition.”
The additional well sites Creedence is trialing the product on are a cross section of Tier 1, 2 and 3 wells across the Williston Basin. Results from those wells will help further refine the process going forward. The company has also been invited to test its product out on some refract. It's going to do that with both a no-treatment control and a traditional treatment.
The biosurfactant, thanks to its small size, will also be compatible with both carbon dioxide and water flood techniques for enhanced oil recovery, Black and Shumway said. That will become more and more important as the Bakken matures.
“Conventional legacy fields in North Dakota is an application we’re actively pursuing right now,” Black said. “But a long-term vision of the product certainly would be discovering how this could be used in carbon dioxide (enhanced oil recovery). You know, whether it’s continuously injected along with the carbon dioxide or batched in. We’re very interested in where that can lead.”