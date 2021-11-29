The Biden Administration’s oil and gas lease review is finally out, though it is not likely to change the timeline for North Dakota’s cancelled quarterly sales. The report was due this summer, but not released until Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
The report concludes that the federal government’s bonding and royalty rates for oil and gas leases are too far below average market values and should be raised, but stops well short of the permanent ban on new oil and gas leases that environmentalists had sought.
Federal royalty rates are 12.75 percent, a figure that has not increased in 100 years, the report said. By comparison, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming rates are 16.67, according to the report, while North Dakota’s rates range between 16.67 and 18.75, depending on the county.
Rates in Texas are even higher, ranging from 20 to 25 percent. Colorado’s are at 20 percent, and New Mexico’s range from 18.75 to 20 percent.
In addition to raising bonding and royalty rates, the report recommends focusing oil and gas leases in areas with moderate to high resource potential and avoiding areas where other uses might have higher economic value. The report also recommends more robust opportunities for public and indigenous participation in the oil and gas lease sale process.
“Our nation faces a profound climate crisis that is impacting every American. The Interior Department has an obligation to responsibly manage our public lands and waters – providing a fair return to the taxpayer and mitigating worsening climate impacts – while staying steadfast in the pursuit of environmental justice,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said. “This review outlines significant deficiencies in the federal oil and gas programs, and identifies important and urgent fiscal and programmatic reforms that will benefit the American people.”
The report pleased few on left or right. Green groups were unhappy the final report didn’t include plans for completely phasing out federal oil and gas leases, while Republicans said it was just more of the wrong action wrong time when it comes to energy. High energy price costs are already contributing to inflation, Republicans believe, and Biden's policies are only making things worse.
Industry groups were also not happy with the report.
“(It’s) just another step by the Biden Administration to reduce the production of American oil, which will lead to higher energy prices and put OPEC back in charge,” North Dakota Petroleum President Ron Ness said.
The American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, said it's another in a long line of mixed signals.
“During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, when rising costs of energy are even more apparent to Americans, the Biden Administration is sending mixed signals,” Senior Vice President of Policy, economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said. “Days after a public speech in which the White House said the president is ‘using every tool available to him to work to lower prices and address the lack of supply,’ his Interior Department proposed to increase costs on American energy development with no clear roadmap for the future of federal leasing.”
Federal oil and gas lease sales were suspended for a time as part of the Department of the Interior's review process, but several states successfully challenged that moratorium, and a judge ordered the Biden administration to resume sales this summer.
The administration did finally hold an oil and gas lease sale last week in the Gulf of Mexico, but it has been slow-walking the process in North Dakota. Instead of scheduling the two cancelled sales, it posted notices for more public comment and said it didn't expect to have any lease sales until early next year in the Montana-Dakota region. That prompted North Dakota to file a suit seeking to have a judge set a more timely deadline for quarterly sales to resume.
North Dakota has already lost in excess of $82 million in revenue due to the cancelled sales, and will lose millions more if additional sales are are canceled.