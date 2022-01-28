A man who is very familiar with northwestern North Dakota’s labor crunch pains has been selected as the new executive director of Job Services North Dakota.
Patrick Bertagnolli, who was most recently director of the Rough Rider Center in Watford City, will begin his new duties as executive director on Feb. 21. His annual salary is $160,000.
“Having spent much of the last decade recruiting and retaining workers in the fastest-growing area of the country, Pat Bertagnolli has the right experience to lead Job Service North Dakota as we tackle our state’s significant workforce challenge – our No. 1 barrier to economic growth,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for Pat’s service on the Workforce Development Council these past eight years and look forward to his leadership at Job Service in connecting jobseekers with employers and removing barriers to employment.”
Bertagnolli has made a name for himself in northwestern North Dakota as an expert in workforce recruitment, building highly successful programs at places like B & G, MBI, and more recently, McKenzie County. His efforts have proven successful not only at attracting talent, however, but that ever elusive goal of retention.
At B & G, Bertagnolli took steps that helped the company grow from 100 people to 425 or so.
“And we didn’t even have a very good benefits package,” Bertagnolli recalled. “But what allowed us to draw people to that organization is creating a culture that they can be a part of and engage with. And that’s really what led to that growth is just treating people with dignity, respect, and letting them know they’re an important member of the team.”
The concept is something Bertagnolli expanded on in McKenzie County, where he created an immersive experience for new recruits who were thinking about locating to the area for a variety of positions ranging from health care to oilfield. The ambassador-style program leveraged both student and community volunteers to help new recruits feel instantly welcomed. Over time, the approach also helped quickly integrate new workers into the community, making them feel they’d found a new home.
Building that, Bertagnolli told the Williston Herald, was simply a matter of connecting the dots between disparate departments whose missions might have been very different, but whose shared interests aligned when it comes to workforce recruitment and retention.
Bertagnolli noted that some of the students in his ambassador program have since graduated from high school and moved on to colleges and universities in the state. Over time, it’s built a growing network that he believes he can continue to leverage for North Dakota going forward.
“I’m just very excited about what North Dakota has going on with the innovation right now, with Vantus, with the Sanford hospital, with the gas-to-liquids plant,” Bertagnolli said. “We have a lot of great things out there to look forward to that create hope and optimism. And part of my own personal belief is that there’s some of that momentum, you know, if we leverage that correctly, we’ll certainly draw and attract workforce.”
Bertagnolli has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Carroll College in Helena, Montana, and a Senior Certified Professional credential from the Society for Human Resource Management. He serves on the Train ND Northwest Advisory Board and on Williston State College’s nursing advisory board. He has also served the state’s Workforce Development Council for eight years. He was first appointed bo that by then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple and then reappointed by Burgum in 2016. Bergatnolli is also a past president for the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m thankful to have had a front row seat to the greatest growth in the nation as referenced in results of the 2020 Census, and Job Service North Dakota has been a key partner in that growth,” Bertagnolli said. “I look forward to working alongside this amazing team in a more formal capacity to help facilitate statewide collaboration and alignment to support our state’s recruiting and retention efforts. I’m grateful to Gov. Burgum for this incredible opportunity to serve the great people of North Dakota.”
Bertagnolli is taking the reins from North Dakota Workforce Safety & Insurance Director Bryan Klipfel, who has been serving as interim executive director of Job Services ND since 2019. Klipfel is returning to his WSI role full-time.
Job Service North Dakota has 156 full-time team members and 66 temporary employees, and a biennial budget is $65.4 million. It handles unemployment benefits as wells workforce training programs at non workforce centers across the state, including the Job Services office in Williston, which is managed by Paula Lankford.
Lankford has worked with Bertagnolli for a long time and said she was thrilled to learn who her new boss is going to be.
“He has a knack for getting people’s stories, listening to their stories, remembering their stories and retelling their stories, and making things kind of hit home,” she said. “You fall in love with his storytelling and retelling ability. He’s just amazing. He’s going to bring the energy and the kind of frontline knowledge that we really need in that position, so I’m stoked.”