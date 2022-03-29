Caliber Midstream will have a belated hearing before the Public Service Commission on April 6 to site a natural gas pipeline that it is already operating in McKenzie County.
The hearing is 10 a.m. at Teddy’s Residential Suites, 113 Ninth Avenue Southeast in Watford City. It is the public’s opportunity to state any concerns they have with the pipeline or its operation and have those comments included as part of the official record.
Information received after the hearing won’t be part of the official record, and cannot be used as a basis for the Commission’s decision without additional procedures.
The 2.62 mile-long, 8-inch diameter pipeline was built in 2014. It presently connects the company’s Hay Butte gas processing plant with Northern Border’s natural gas pipeline, delivering intermittent flows ranging between 2 to 8 million cubic feet per day of treated natural gas to Northern Border.
Caliber operates a gas gathering system in McKenzie County that collects raw natural gas from several producers for delivery to its Hay Butte Plant for processing, and then delivery to Northern Border.
The 2.62-mile-long, 8-inch natural gas pipeline in question initially cost $5.6 million to build.
In October 2021, Caliber Midstream submitted an application to the Public Service Commission asking the regulator to allow modifications making the pipeline to Northern Border bidirectional. They also requested temporary authorization to continue operating the line at that time.
Modifications to the line will cost $100,000 and includes installation of between 10 to 20 feet of above-ground piping at the Northern Border interconnect, as well as three connection valves, including one pressure regulator.
Gas delivered from Northern Border would be sent to an existing, nearby truck fueling facility. From there, it would be loaded onto trucks for delivery to production facilities for use in hydraulic fracturing operations, replacing diesel fuel with clean-burning compressed natural gas.
Caliber anticipates flows from Northern Border to its CNG plant would be seasonal and intermittent, with minimal volumes ranging between .1 to 5 million cubic feet per day. Caliber doesn’t own the CNG trucking facility, and wouldn’t take title to any gas flowed from Northern Border.
PSC granted both requests in November, but ordered Caliber to submit a siting application for the original pipeline by Nov. 30, 2021.