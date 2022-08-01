Battles being waged on multiple fronts against ESG metrics

The ESG battle is being waged on multiple fronts, at both state and federal levels. In interim committee is studying ESG metrics on the site level, while North Dakota and Montana's Congressional delegation have filed a bill that seeks to prohibit the federal government from using the social costs of carbon, methane, nitrous oxide, or any other greenhouse gas metric, in its rule making process.
North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer is a lead sponsor on the bill.
“The social cost of carbon is an arbitrary and inconsistent metric,” Cramer said. “It is being used to justify the Biden Administration’s radical climate agenda and has already been changed multiple times, causing major changes in an already cumbersome permitting process.”
The metrics have also been co-opted by environmental activists, giving them yet one more tool in the legal system to tie up energy development projects that the country needs.
“The Transparency and Honesty in Energy Regulation Act bars the federal government from using these analyses so projects are not held hostage by activist bureaucrats in Washington. The legislation also requires a report to Congress on the use of social cost of carbon, and its related entities, in order to provide additional insight into the rules and regulations promulgated by the ‘Biden administration using these secret, capricious measurements,” Cramer added.
Cramer is joined in sponsoring the bill by Sen. James Lankford, R-OK.
Lankford said his constituents want clean air, land and water, but that they don’t want rules that have been created without any transparency for both the public and the industries that the rules impact.
“The social cost of carbon has a big impact on every Oklahoma family and their pocketbook, since it is used to justify many parts of Democrats’ illegitimate, progressive climate-change scheme that increases the cost of gasoline, electricity and other goods,” he said. “The Supreme Court recently determined in West Virginia v. EPA that the EPA may not cap greenhouse gas emissions because Congress did not provide the agency with that authority. In the same way, the social cost of carbon metric is clearly outside the cope of EPA’s regulatory authority, and our bill ensures they stop using it.”
Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. Steve Daines have also signed onto the bill as co-sponsors.
“American energy production is being stifled due to the Biden administration using biased estimates to justify burdensome regulations. Our legislation would help ensure that energy and environmental regulations are based on factual scientific standards rather than the social cost of carbon, a subjective metric which lacks oversight and transparency and is used to hide the true economic costs of a regulation,” Sen. Hoeven said.
North Dakota lawmakers on the Energy Development and Transmission Committee, meanwhile, heard from a panel of three state treasurers about how ESG has affected their states. Study of the issue's impact on the oil and gas sector was directed by the 2021 North Dakota legislature.
ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. The factors were developed as a way for investors to evaluate companies on these metrics, which advocates believe also pose risk factors for capital down the line. The adoption of these standards by Wall Street has considerably tightened access to capital for energy companies in North Dakota and beyond.
North Dakota has been ranked “neutral” on social and governance factors, but “moderately negative” when it comes to the environmental factor. The state’s oil, gas, and coal, has given it exposure to “climate transition risk,” according to S&P's evaluation.
North Dakota’s legislature has already passed a bill banning consideration of social factors when it comes to the investment and commitment of public funds, requiring instead that the decision to invest focus on maximizing the return on investment.
Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks believes ESG metrics are unconstitutional, and told North Dakota lawmakers that they are undermining the nation’s institutions.
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore meanwhile talked about a recent law his state legislature has approved barring state business with any financial institution that is using ESG metrics to “boycott” fossil fuels or the energy sector. Six companies have already been notified they are headed for West Virginia’s Restricted Financial Institution List.
ESG has already created significant headwinds for access to capital for businesses in North Dakota and the communities that they operate in, North Dakota Treasurer Tom Beadle told the Interim Energy Development and Transmission Committee.
“These rankings are based on state revenue budget sources,” Beadle said. “But it’s easy to see how these type of ratings could get used to impact businesses operating here in our communities at large. One of the things that they are looking at is how diverse are the revenue streams from the state and whether or not they are purely going to be driven by what they view as energy sources we are going to be transitioning away from.”
Several companies operating in the region have talked about the difficulties ESG has been causing them when it comes t gaming capital for projects. Among these is Minnesota Power, which talked about its difficulties obtaining financing for Project Tundra last year during a forum arranged by Sen. Kevin Cramer with banking institutions.
Minnkota Power has been aggressive about adding green energy sources like wind and hydro. Green power sources are now nearly 50 percent of the backbone of their system. But they have also retained their coal plant, which they view as key for reliable base power. Through Project Tundra, they plan to decarbonize the plant by sequestering 90 percent of its carbon dioxide emissions.
“These are substantial, meaningful reductions,” Dahl said. “We have worked with the best scientists in the world to have very high confidence in the ability to capture the CO2. We know the technology works. We have the highest competence in safely sequestering that CO2. On a technical basis, we feel very confident.”
But the mere existence of the coal plant itself was making it difficult to obtain financing.
“Early on in our project, as we were bringing on our development staff and looking for an outside financial advisor, we paired with a multinational bank that had a real interest in this project,” she said. “And it wasn’t very long into that relationship when the broader parent company made the decision that no more investment in coal. No more relationships with coal. Full stop, even if this was a technological solution.”
They're not the only ones facing a struggle to gain financing for carbon reduction solutions for fossil fuels. That is part of what has prompted North Dakota's interim committee study.