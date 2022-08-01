Quantcast
Battles being waged on multiple fronts against ESG metrics

The ESG battle is being waged on multiple fronts, at both state and federal levels. In interim committee is studying ESG metrics on the site level, while North Dakota and Montana's Congressional delegation have filed a bill that seeks to prohibit the federal government from using the social costs of carbon, methane, nitrous oxide, or any other greenhouse gas metric, in its rule making process. 

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer is a lead sponsor on the bill.

