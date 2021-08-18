Basic Energy Services, which has locations in both Sidney and Williston, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday in Texas as part of a plan to sell its assets for a combined $75 million.
The court supervised sale is to three companies. Axis Energy Services will acquire substantially all of the company’s well servicing and completion segments outside of California, Berry Corporation will acquire the company’s California assets, and Select Energy Services will acquire all of the Company’s Water Logistics segment outside of California.
These are “stalking horse” bids, which means the proposed transactions are subject to higher and better offers.
In the meantime, Basic Energy will continue to serve its customers and plans to continue operating without interruption, including paying its employees and its vendors for goods and services while the court-supervised bankruptcy sale proceeds.
A website is available for Basic’s vendors and suppliers to access court filings and other information related to the proceedings at https://cases.primeclerk.com/basicenergy.
They may also call toll-free at 877-329-2031 or 917-994-8420 for calls outside the U.S. or send an email to basicenergyinfo@primeclerk.com.
“We believe the asset purchase agreements will enable us to maximize the value of our businesses and create the best path forward for our customers, partners, employees and the communities we serve,” said Keith Schilling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Basic. “The Company has faced extraordinary challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we thank the Basic team for their ongoing hard work and dedication as we continue to provide our customers outstanding service, experienced crews and a wide range of safe and efficient production services.”
If other qualified bids are submitted, Basic Energy will conduct an auction or auctions for the assets. The Axis Berry, and Select agreements will set the floor for that.
Basic has received a commitment for $35 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Guggenheim Credit Services for liquidity during the legal proceedings.
MonDak Republicans urge Biden to reverse course on OPEC+
Republican North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines have all joined a letter led by Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-OK, that urges President Biden to reverse course on demanding OPEC+ produce more oil as a response to rising gas prices.
“It is astonishing that your Administration is now seeking assistance from an international oil cartel when America has sufficient domestic supply and reserves to increase output which would reduce gasoline prices,” wrote the members. “We agree with your intent to reduce the cost of gas for hardworking Americans, but your domestic policy agenda has proven to have the opposite effect and continues to threaten American jobs and family budgets.”
Cramer in separate remarks characterized it as “another global energy failure by President Biden,” whose “harmful actions are leaving the American people with less security, h higher prices, and subject to our foreign competitors and adversaries.”
The complete letter is online at https://tinyurl.com/e2w5r4ja.
OPEC+ meanwhile, has rejected calls from the Biden Administration to produce more oil, according to a report from Reuters, which cited anonymous sources. OPEC’s next meeting is Sept. 1.
PSC award for Abandoned Mine Lands project
An Abandoned Mine Lands project near Noonan is being recognized by the federal office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, given to honor the highest quality projects across the nation to reclaim abandoned coal mines.
It’s the third time North Dakota’s AML program has been recognized this way.
The project at Noonan in 2020 used foamed sand to fill an underground mine void instead of traditional grout. The product consists of finely graded sand, water, and a foaming agent, which makes it the consistency of shaving cream. The foam is environmentally friendly, eliminating the use of flash, and is designed to eventually dissipate under pressure and over time, leaving just the sand.
The project will be monitored over time to see if this is a tool that can completely replace the cement grout ordinarily used, but in the meantime has proven to be a less expensive tool that can help stretch dollars and eliminate dangers associated with abandoned mines.
“Once again, the ND PSC’s small but innovative team has found a way to accomplish more without increasing costs,” said Commissioner Randy Christmann, who holds the coal mining, reclamation and AML portfolios. “Filling these abandoned tunnels ultimately saves money, and probably lives, by preventing future collapses of roads, buildings, and all kinds of infrastructure.”
Carbon storage hearing for Red Trail Energy
An ethanol plant in Richardton was before North Dakota Industrial Commissioners last week seeking a permit to store carbon dioxide captured from the facility underground.
Red Trail wants to make low-carbon ethanol, which it will sell for a premium in California. The $30 million project is one of several being aided by recent 45Q tax credit changes.
The company would inject is carbon into the Broom Creek formation, 6,300 feet below the surface of the earth. It would also monitor the plume to ensure carbon dioxide is staying where intended.
Keystone moot
The Ninth Circuit last week ended the legal battle over the Keystone XL pipeline’s contentious nationwide water permit. The judge on the case said a revised permit issued during the waning days of the Trump administration mooted the case.
FERC mulls climate change decisions
Recent court decisions are forcing FERC to revamp its approach to incorporating climate change and environmental justice in its analysis.
The decisions originated in the DC Circuit Court, which recently ordered FERC to redo permits for two LNG projects after determining the commission’s environmental analysis for the projects was not sufficient.
Treasury weighs in on ESG
The U.S. Treasury Department has issued an opinion last week that warns multilateral development banks the U.S. won’t support future fossil fuel projects except where low-carbon alternatives are infeasible. Carbon capture, use and storage and methane abatement projects will only get U.S. support if they don’t prolong the useful life of existing fossil-fuel power plants. This opinion follows Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s meeting with MDB heads in July, where she pushed for more compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement when it comes to financing projects. The United States is a large shareholder in several MDBs.
NDSU gets funds for energy storage research
North Dakota State University has one of 44 projects across 20 states which were awarded a collective $83 million from the Department of Energy for improving energy efficiency or cutting consumer’s energy bills.
The NDSU project focuses on a novel absorption material that involves an embedded framework of nano cellulose in hygroscopic salt to more efficiently store thermal energy.
“Technology serves as the third economic wave in our state’s economic growth and today’s funding to North Dakota State University will be used to advance innovative ways to store energy,” said U.S. Senator John Hoeven (ND). “Investments in research to develop cost-effective, more efficient technologies is key to meeting our growing energy needs while leveraging existing resources and with improved environmental stewardship.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer also praised the award.
“I am grateful for the Energy Department’s consistent investment in North Dakot and its energy efforts,” said Senator Cramer. “Today’s award will help NDSU advance its research of efficient energy storage and sustainability.”
Meetings, studies, comment periods & more
NDOT seeks comments on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program amendment. The project is a mill and asphalt overlay on ND Highway 36 from Junction ND 3 east to the Kidder County line at a cost of $4 million. To view the STIP, visit NDDOT’s website dot.nd.gov and click on publications, then choose 2021-2024 Final STIP. Comments are due by Aug. 31 to Logan Beise at NDDOT 608, E. Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700 or email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line. Call bees at 701-328-2139 for details.
A study finds environmental regulations are overall more stringent in U.S. than China, though there are nuances to the report and each country had areas where one was more stringent than the other. China, for example, was more strict with agriculture than the United States. And the United States was more strict when it comes to air pollutants. The complete report is online at tinyurl.com/3pcyskhk.
A study finds that more than 8,200 North Dakotans now work in clean energy jobs by the end of 2020. The analysis by E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and Clean Energy trust is online at https://www.cleanjobsmidwest.com.