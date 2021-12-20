In 2013, the Bakken and Three forks formations in the Williston Basin had 7.4 billion barrels of undiscovered but technically recoverable oil and 6.7 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered natural gas, according to a United States Geological Services survey.
Since 2013, more than 11,000 wells have been drilled in the Bakken and Three Forks formations. Produced resources, of course, no longer count as undiscovered. And the same goes for proven reserves.
Those factors have dropped the amount of undiscovered oil in the new undiscovered resources report substantially, to 4.3 billion barrels. Undiscovered gas, meanwhile, dropped to 4.9 trillion cubic feet.
"The USGS assessment is of undiscovered resources; in other words, it’s a science-based estimate of what may be discovered in the basin in the future," said Sarah Ryker, USGS Associate Director for Energy and Minerals. "It’s different from – and complementary to – industry production numbers, which focus on the known or discovered resource. Our research focuses on areas of uncertainty."
The new report takes into account what the latest technology can do, as well as new information about the formations that has become available.
The fact that undiscovered resources dropped was not a surprise, North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms said during the December oil production report.
“What we have to keep in mind is that the Bakken and Three forks, as of the end of October, had cumulative production of 4 billion barrels of oil and it is still producing one million barrels a day, which indicates to us that from the existing well inventory it’s going to produce another 4 billion,” he said. “And then add to that 4.3 billion of undiscovered or undrilled and you actually have a pretty solid numbers pretty good number of 12.3. billion.”
Helms said he believes that the USGS figure is on the lower side of what the ultimate number really is.
“So you know, a little disappointed in the amount of the reduction, but not that surprised that it went down,” Helms said. “We’re doing a deeper dive into the analysis.”
The methodology of the USGS study follows that used for all USGS oil and gas assessments, so that it can be compared to other USGS assessments for other basins across the country and over time.
USGS is the only provider of publicly available estimates of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and gas resources for onshore lands and offshore state waters.
Technically recoverable resources means those resources that can be produced using today’s standard industry practices and technology. That differs from economic reserves, which refers to which quantities of oil and gas can be produced profitably.
Undiscovered resources are those estimated to exist bassoon geologic, geophysical and geochemical information for the assessed rock layers.
The latest assessment joins a large body of work the USGS has conducted in the Basin, Ryker added.
"The Williston Basin has, in many ways, mirrored our broader energy work. What began with assessments of potential energy resources has grown to encompass both energy and water production, infrastructure and impacts, demonstrating the importance of both to the regional and national economies,” she said.
These studies include a 2016 assessment of water and propane requirements as well as geochemical data from water samples taken during hydraulic fracturing of wells.