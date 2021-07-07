The Bakken Rocks CookFest has been a popular event since 2008, and it will be back in the region this year at Arnegard on July 13, and then travels to Mohall on July 15.
The free event is generally held in two communities in the Oil Patch each year to give the residents a chance to learn more about the oil and gas industry and meet people working in the sector.
An information session is generally also held so that community members can listen to and visit with industry experts while enjoying great barbecue.
Oil and gas companies will be offering ribs, brisket and barbecue at the event, competing to earn the title of People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice in each community. There will also be musical entertainment. In Arnegard, that’s Lane Sandstrom and Mike Soiseth, and in Mohall it will be Too Old to Stand.
Games and activities will be hosted by Gateway to Science, along with a bounce house and a target shooting station hosted by the Mule Deer Foundation for kids.
Since its inception, Bakken Rocks Cookfest has hosted more than 25,000 people in 22 different communities throughout western North Dakota. Each individual event generally pulls between 800 to 1,200 people from surrounding communities and counties.
"This event remains a favorite among our companies and a favorite among the communities in the west," says Tessa Sandstrom, executive director for the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation. “The energy industry remains a stronghold for our state and especially western North Dakota. We’re excited each year to get out, get to know community leaders who help us organize the event and celebrate the progress we’ve experienced through this fun, family-friendly event."
Here’s the schedule of events in Arnegard July 13:
2-4 p.m. CDT — Bakken Basics Education Session, Arnegard Fire Hall
· Drilling, Production and Well Integrity - Kathy Neset, NESET
· Transporting Bakken Crude - Justin Kringstad, ND Pipeline Authority
• Bakken Outlook and Regulatory Update - Katie Haarsager, ND Department of Mineral Resources
· Fourth speaker to be announced
4-7 p.m. CDT — BBQ, games and activities for kids and music by Lane Sandstrom and Mick Soiseth - Nelson Park
6:45 p.m. CDT — Awards presented for Judge’s Choice & People’s Choice
For more details on the cookfest, visit www.NDPetroleumFoundation.org/CookFest.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Montana, Wyoming coal case
Montana and Wyoming can’t sue Washington after all for denying a key permit for an export dock that would have sent coal to Asia.
Wyoming and Montana had argued that Washington was violating the interstate commerce clause in blocking a key environmental permit for the dock, and that the case should go directly to the Supreme Court.
Washington argued, meanwhile, that it was acting out of valid environmental concerns. The company building the dock, Millennium Bulk Terminal, meanwhile went bankrupt.
The U.S. Supreme Court did not discuss teh facts or merits of the case in its decision not to take the matter up. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented from that decision.
Rainbow Energy purchases Coal Creek
Coal Creek Station has a new owner, with a purchase agreement between the plant’s current owner Great River Energy, which will sell the 1,151 MW power plant to Rainbow Energy Center and the high voltage direct current system to Nexus Line.
Both Nexus and Rainbow Energy Center are affiliates of Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation of Bismarck, North Dakota. They plan to close the sale later this year, pending regulatory approvals.
Rainbow Energy Center plans to focus on baseload energy from Coal Creek Station with carbon capture and incremental generation from renewables to fully utilize the capacity of the HVDC transmission system. Combined, these diverse energy sources are essential to ensuring the electric grid remains reliable and has sufficient energy for consumers that can be drawn upon when needed.
“Carbon capture and storage is vital to continued operation of Coal Creek Station and will be an important step toward Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal for the state to reach carbon neutrality by 2030,” said Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation President Stacy L. Tschider. “Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation has 28 years of experience in power marketing throughout North America. We are committed to providing competitive and reliable power to consumers. As a privately held company, we are uniquely positioned to actively pursue customers that purchase power on the open market, which includes power purchased by Great River Energy.”
NDSU study looks at wind economics
North Dakota State University has released a report that looks at wind’s growing contribution to North Dakota’s economy.
The study by Nancy M. Hodur and Dean A. Bangsud shows that wind has grown from a 4.4 MW inn 2002 to 3,600 MW in 2019. It’s fast on its way to becoming an important source of electricity generation and exports for the state.
The study is now the third economic assessment of wind energy and its contribution to the state’s economy.
Business volume for the state now totals $1.2 billion, and taxes paid by wind farms has grown from $6 million in 2015 to more than $10 million in 2019, while lease payments total $19 million. Jobs related to the industry now number more than 3,400, including direct and non-direct positions.
The complete study is online here. <https://windindustrynd.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ExecutiveSummaryFinal01-07-2021-002.pdf>.
Biden administration won’t cancel Line 3 permits
The Biden administration in court said it does not plan to cancel federal permits for Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is defending a water permit it issued to Calgary-based Enbridge in November to replace the aging pipeline, which carries oil from western Canada to a terminal in Wisconsin.
The suit was filled late last year by two Ojibwe tribes and three environmental groups, who said the pipeline’s effect on climate change was not evaluated thoroughly enough. They want the Corps to conduct its own environmental impact study, rather than relying on the state’s, but the Corps says the agency has already met all requirements under federal law in issuing the permit.
Similar to the Dakota Access pipeline, Line 3 crosses land where several tribes claim treaty rights for hunting and fishing. The company plans to horizontally drill beneath the rivers in its path, and the segment of pipeline that is in Minnesota is already 60 percent complete.
Cramer speaks at NDPC board meeting
Sen. Kevin Cramer was among speakers during the recent North Dakota Petroleum Council board meeting in Medora, where he talked about his efforts to prevent discrimination against oil and gas companies by financial service providers.
“Energy is key to virtually every part of America’s economic and national security, and North Dakota’s oil and gas producers help drive our energy dominance,” Cramer said. “Rather than running them out of business as some liberals would like, we should support their industry by ensuring they have equal access to capital and first-class infrastructure to get their product to market. I am grateful to the North Dakota Petroleum Council board for giving me the opportunity to speak with them about how to best support the vital work they do for our country.”
Cramer is leading the Fair Access to Banking Act, which has the support of more than 30 senators so far, as well as a wide array of other stakeholders. The bill would prohibit capital finance providers from withholding services to law-abiding, credit-worthy businesses.
Cramer has also met with five CEOs of major U.S. banks to discuss their policies when it comes to providing capital to the energy sector and has pressed them on their positions during committee hearings.
Cramer also discussed his oprhaned wells legislation and the importance of streamlining the NEPA regulatory process, so projects can be built in a timely and efficient way.