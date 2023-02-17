Bakken oil and gas production numbers disappoint in December

The state's oil production was down significantly at the end of 2022, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.
December "was an extremely difficult month," said Lynn Helms, director of the ND Department of Mineral Resources.
During his February Director's Cut 2022 wrap-up, Helms said the state's oil production numbers were down in December because of severe cold weather.
"We saw oil production for the second time drop below a million barrels a day," Helms said. "So we were down 13%."
The monthly report for December showed 956,288 barrels of oil a day were produced in North Dakota compared to 1,098,389 in November 2022.
Meanwhile, New Mexico showed 1,592,852 barrels a day produced in December, an increase of 1.6% compared to November.
"Interesting contrast, we saw our competitor state, New Mexico, go up by almost 2 percent," Helms said. "We were 4 percent below revenue forecast, volume-wise."
"Great news is that pipewise, pipe was 52 percent above revenue forecast," the director continued. "As far as state revenues, everything was fine, and still continued to fill the bucket, and to over-fund state revenues."
Unfortunately, natural gas was also down 13% in December, according to the Director's Cut data.
"So, no change in Gas:O ratio with regard to November and December," Helms said. "That's encouraging news, as that's the looming thing that, ultimately, we're going to have to deal with in North Dakota."
Helms referred to the numbers for oil rig permits as "healthy."
The state data showed an increase from 40 to 44 rigs from November to December 2022 and 46 rigs in January 2023.
The number of completed wells were also up, from 58 in November to 104 in December. However, the number of completed wells declined in January 2023 to 67.
"The early part of the month, prior to the snowstorm, really good results," Helms said. "Even today, we're counting 18 frack crews out there operating across the state with the better weather we're expecting...with the nice weather the end of January, early February, we're seeing strong numbers in terms of the field data coming in, indicating pretty strong production."
Helms warned the third week of February is expected to bring more cold weather, but said overall the first two months of 2023 are looking better than in December 2022, when "severely cold weather" had a negative impact on oil and gas production in the state.
"Interesting to look at both natural gas and crude oil storage," Helms said, noting both are well-above average compared to national and worldwide figures.
"Also, a little alarm bell or warning flag, it was just two days ago, another release of Strategic Petroleum Reserve of 26 million barrels," Helms said. "I don't know where that's gonna go. The refineries are operating at 96 percent capacity. So I would hope that we're not exporting crude oil that's coming out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve."
The director was particularly critical of the Biden Administration's global policies with regard to releasing U.S. oil reserves for international purposes.
"It seems like the administration is completely out of sync with what's going on worldwide and nationwide in terms of crude oil supplies versus refined products supply," Helms said.
On the plus side, he said companies seem committed to natural gas mandates, despite lower market prices — especially in McKenzie County.
"We're seeing a strong commitment to gas capture by our operators, both the publicly traded and the private companies," Helms said. "It's the first time in three years that we've seen natural gas prices for delivery at Watford City below $2.
"We've got a crude oil-to-natural gas ratio of 40 to 1 at this point," he continued.
Justin Kringstad of the ND Pipeline Authority agreed with Helms' assessment of private industry's commitment to natural gas mandates despite ostensibly losing money on prices.
"We've seen very strong North Dakota gas volumes moving on to the northern border pipeline, hovering around 80 percent [marketshare] today," Kringstad said. "We have some of the richest natural gas in the world here in the Bakken — very high natural gas liquids content."