The Bakken’s cycle time for putting wells online has improved by 50 percent, and completed well costs have dropped 30 percent. That’s just one of several key metrics Continental Resources touted during its most recent earnings call, where it touted a company record of $634 million in free cash flow for the second quarter, reducing debts another $284 million. Continental also announced it’s boosting its dividend from 11 cents per share to 15.
Year-to-date, Continental has generated $1.24 billion in free cash flow, while reducing debts by $892 million, and distributing $40 million to shareholders with its dividend. It also exceeded production guidance, delivering 167,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and just over 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day.
The Bakken played a big role in these results, President and Chief Operating Officer Jack Stark said.
Early in 2021, the company had said it would shift rigs from its gas-weighted Oklahoma play to the oil-weighted Bakken, following higher crude oil prices.
And the Bakken delivered on that bet — just as company officials had expected.
“These annual performance curves illustrate the consistent performance the Bakken has delivered, year over year, which s arguably the best repeatability of any oil play in the country,” Stark said, adding, “Today we are producing approximately 45 percent more BOE per $1,000 spent in the first 12 months than we did in 2018.”
Bakken differentials are also improving with the recent expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline.
“Bottom line, considering all these improvements, and the bullish market fundamentals, we are potentially entering one of the most profitable chapters in the history of the Bakken, for Continental and its shareholders.”
Second quarter completions in the Bakken included 11 wells in the Lone Creek unit, located in Williams County.
Not only are these Bakken wells excellent producers, Stark said, but the well costs are also below original estimates at $6.1 million per well.
“(These) recent results are a bellwether for things to come,” Stark said. “As we continue developing a total of 56 wells in this unit. And we expect to complete 30 percent of these wells by year end, 2021.”
A remaining 20 percent are slated for early 2023.
Continental has eight rigs running in the Bakken, two in the Powder River Basin, and five in Oklahoma.
One of the other key factors in Continental’s second quarter success is a lack of oil hedges. While other companies are hedged at $40 to $50, Continental is reaping the full benefit of $70 prices for a barrel of oil.
Those prices have the company eyeing more rigs. The plan is to add at least one rig to the Bakken and two in Oklahoma by year end.
This allocation continues to play off the optionality of the oil-weighted Bakken versus the gas-weighted play in the Scoop-Stack in Oklahoma.
“We’re looking at $4 gas, so it’s pretty darn attractive to bring on gas as well,” Stark said. “So we’re just kind of, we feel like we’re in a little bit in the catbird seat and we can take advantage and adjust rigs as we think, where we think we get the best benefit.”
Continental is also eyeing new opportunities both within and outside of core operating areas, Stark added.
“Later this year, we plan to do some exploratory drilling to test a couple of these new opportunities,” he said. “The details must remain confidential, but I can tell you that with success, each of these opportunities could add significantly to our deep inventory.”
CEO Bill Berry, meanwhile said Continental has the potential to generate $2.4 billion of free cash flow at current strip prices this year. They do not plan to not change 2021’s Capex, however. Instead, the company will continue to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debts.
“With respect to hedging, we remain unhedged on crude oil,” Berry added. “On gas we have approximately 50 percent of our volume hedged through year-end with a combination of swaps and collars that provide a floor around $3, while retaining price upsides of over $5.”
For 2022, Continental has no gas hedges beyond the first quarter, and no oil hedges at all for 2022.
“While we remain bullish on commodity prices, given the volatility of price cycles and the potential impact of and government reaction to COVID variants, we continue to believe it is inappropriate for the industry to overproduce into a potentially oversupply market, particularly with respect to curse oil.”