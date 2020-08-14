A Bakken-born company has spread its wings nationwide with a software portal that helps oil and gas companies manage required regulatory notifications for hydraulic fracturing between neighbors. It’s getting a little help from the North Dakota LIFT fund to fly a little higher still.
The company is called TracFrac. It was recently awarded $500,000 from the North Dakota Innovation Technology Loan Fund through the Bank of North Dakota. The fund supports technology advancement for North Dakota businesses.
“LIFT recipients exemplify innovative businesses that will help solidify our state as a leader in technology,” said Josh Teigen, head of investments and innovation at the North Dakota Department of Commerce in making the award.
Founder Rob Lindberg said TracFac will use its funding to enhance the company’s software platform with new monitoring tools, so that operators can avoid expensive conflicts between simultaneous operations, as well to improve efficiencies between producers, service companies and midstream companies.
The company will also expand the North Dakota-based technology and sales team, creating new jobs in Bismarck, Fargo and western North Dakota.
TracFrac was founded in North Dakota in January 2019, but has already found widespread usage in the DJ Basin, as well as the Bakken, for major oil and gas companies such as ConocoPhillips, Oxy, Noble, and many others.
In the DJ Basin, in particular, a company might need to notice 300 or so wells before it begins one hydraulic fracturing job.
“It’s a fairly burdensome requirement if you have a 500-well program to track,” TracFrac Founder Rob Lindberg told the Williston Herald. “And it’s especially burdensome if you think about schedule changes.”
Failing to properly serve notice to just one company could lead to delays that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars per day.
“It doesn’t take too many such issues to make this system pay for itself,” Lindberg said. “And on the other side, companies don’t always have good visibility into the cash flow of working interests, so we are able to help their accounting and finance teams to plan that cash flow out.”
TracFrac found its landing spot in the DJ Basin after a working group that had been manually tracking hydraulic fracturing jobs tapped the company from among four different vendors to build it a software solution.
From there, TracFrac has been leap-frogging into other oil states, including Oklahoma and Wyoming, with a product that Lindberg believes has broad-based utility regardless of geography.
“This is a story about technology being developed in North Dakota and serving the needs of the Bakken,” he said. “But also, we are reaching out to others. We have success in Colorado, and we are available for the whole country. Any operator that wants to jump on, whether it’s Bakken or Permian oil and gas.”
It’s also a story about one more way North Dakota is helping secure the nation’s energy independence, Lindberg added.
“With producers coordinating activities on one platform, TracFrac optimizes operations, reduces costs, and makes the American energy industry more competitive," Lindberg said. "The LIFT Fund will help us and North Dakota to expand its technology footprint and jobs within the nation’s oil and gas industry."