The Bakken was still about 60,000 barrels short production according to May production reports, but things appear to be on track for a 2 percent production increase overall for the year, according to the state’s top oil and gas regulator.
Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said May production figures were around 1.06 million barrels per day.
“We anticipate that June will show a full recovery from that and that July is actually going to show a significant increase in production, so we are marching towards that maybe 2 percent production increase of rate year, which should put us in the neighborhood of 1.3 million a day by year-end. I think that’s kind of what the target is for industry.”
May posted an overall 17 percent increase in oil production, but due to the drop in production from the back-to-back blizzards in April, that was still about 4 percent below production figures in the state’s revenue forecast. Fortunately, prices were more than double forecast, making up for it.
“The May price realized was $105.08 a barrel,” Helms said. “North Dakota market price and the revenue forecast was based on $50 still.”
Natural gas production, meanwhile, showed a similar increase to production, although slightly smaller at 14 percent, with gas capture jumping 1 percent to 95.
Permitting has continued to rise along side rig counts, Helms said, although the oil and gas sector in North Dakota continues to struggle to find workforce. The rig count on Wednesday was 42.
“As of this week it looks like we have 18 track crews running,” Helms said. “That’s a big improvement. Prior to COVID, we had 25, as you recall, and we stayed pretty steady.”
Helms said the optimum for North Dakota would be between 50 5o 55 drilling rigs and 25 hydraulic fracturing crews, which would allow a slow, steady production build.
“That would allow us to build month to month small production increases,” he said. We could make up for any decline in wells, an it would allow us to grow our production at that 2 percent annual rate. And so that would be just an ideal slow growth opportunity for the Tate of North Dakota.”
New Mexico, meanwhile, has continued to outpace the Bakken in terms of drilling, and has been pulling away in terms of production as well, with 1.5 million barrels per day production in April. Helms indicated he expects that trend to continue, particularly as the Bakken continues to face a big workforce shortage.
“I visited with one company a couple of weeks ago, and they had hired eight people,” Helms said. “It was actually for a worker rig crew. Day one, two of the eight showed up, and day two, only one. So they had to send that one person. Home. So it’s not even just finding people who will apply for the job and sign the contract, but people who will actually show up on the job to do the work.”
One surprise for the May report’s stats, Helms said, was the jump in inactive well counts to more than 2,400 wells.
“A large part of that is we had a large group of wells on non-completed well waivers,” Helms said. “And the commission had institute d a policy to allow people who had drilled new Bakken wells to leave then in a non-completed status. But that expired, because oil price is so high. (And) it expired when load limits went off in the month of May.”
Completions were also down in the month of June, Helms said, but that may simply be a reporting issue, since the website was down for a significant portion of time.
As the Bakken and other shale plays in the nation have ramped up production, U.S. storage has begun to normalize, Helms said, and that’s helped bring gasoline prices down a little.
“It’s partially that, and it’s partially the concern about recession coming,” Helms said. “And Maybe it’s more recession worries than it is U.S. storage volumes.”