Parted rod transfers are among the most dreaded words in the oil and gas industry. A typical rod transfer bottle weighs between 5 to 11 pounds. Falling from a height of 75 feet, it lands with as much as 2,706 pounds of force on whatever happens to be below.
Oilfield workers wear helmets, of course, but that amount of force is two and one-half times greater than the protection a typical hard hat offers. And if the tool strikes some other part of the body not covered by the hard hat, it can be a devastating fatal moment, all in the blink of an eye or the turn of a head.
Gary O’Leary, who works in the Bakken, saw a particularly bad transfer rod accident in 2018. That worker survived, but his jaw was nearly ripped from his face.
As O'Leary tells it, a four-person crew were pulling rods from a borehole using a rod elevator.
“The operator lifted the brake handle and started to come down before that derrick hand was able to slide his safety ring up and take his bottle transfer off that tool,” O’Leary said. “The rod strings weigh about 15,000 pounds and that little quarter-inch cable is only rated for 1,400 pounds. So it just ripped apart and the transfer fell.”
The operator shouted to let those working on the ground know to move away, but there was not enough time. The man on the floor holding the tongs had barely glanced up when the bottle transfer tool struck his jaw, almost completely tearing it from his face.
The man survived, though he no longer works in the oilfield industry, O’Leary said.
“That one hit home,” he said. “Every oilfield worker, rig hand as soon as they hear the transfer parted, your stomach turns. Like that’s been a stigma in our industry for a very long time.”
As the accident replayed in O’Leary’s mind, he kept trying to think of ways it could have been prevented. At first, nothing he thought of seemed to completely solve all of the issues in play. But later, as he was working for Whiting, he witnessed yet another parted rod transfer.
In that case, it was winter, so the individual was wearing bulky, insulated clothing. The bottle tool hit him in the shoulder, so he was bruised, and on light duty for a while.
But it immediately reminded him of the 2018 incident where a man nearly lost his life.
“I started to think, man, there’s got to be you know, we went to the moon decades ago,” O’Leary said. “How are we still dealing with this same thing that has killed people 30 years ago. and it’s doing it today still.”
He started sketching ideas out on paper, trying to come up with something that would work. His first idea was for a self-retracting lifeline that would hook to the belt when you climb the ladder to go up.
He spent his own money developing that idea, but ran into technical problems down the line. He needed a different idea.
Then, one day, as he was on a routine visit watching rig crews for Apex Well Services, where he now works, he had a Eureka moment. It all just came together, and he knew exactly what to do.
“It’s a very simple concept,” he said. “(I) just put a hand control in the derrick. And I put pressure sensors and regulators and different stuff — stuff we already use. The system was already there, but I built something to communicate.”
With his device, the derrick hand can simply flip a switch to communicate with the other team members that he is busy, and that they cannot proceed. In fact, the device takes away their ability to proceed by completely locking the brakes down. There’s no longer any guess work, no looking up and wondering if everything’s clear.
“Now (the device) can communicate when he’s working, and then he can communicate when he’s safe by cutting it off,” O’Leary said.
The idea is so simple, O’Leary can’t believe no one has thought of it before now. But the device is now being used on all Apex rigs, and he and his partner Justin Tillman have a patent pending for the device, which is already attracting a lot of interest out in the Oil Patch. The two were even invited down to Midland, Texas to showcase their idea to oil and gas producers there.
O’Leary and Tillman are now in talks with Howard Supply Company to become a distributor for the product, which has already been tested in real world applications for a customer near Westby.
“I had my derrick hand use it, and the whole crew, I asked them for feedback after each well,” O’Leary said. “They said, ‘Man you hit the nail on the head.’”
With the device, derrick hands no longer have to worry about putting their hands out to grab the bottle tool any more.
“You just, you would hurry as fast as you could, because you don’t want to get your fingers pinched if the operator started to come down,” O’Leary said. “He said, ‘Now I don’t have to worry about that, you know, I can get it off and I don’t have to, I’m not racing the clock. I’m not racing against the guy down there, thinking that maybe I’m good, you can come down now.”
There’s been yet another side benefit to the idea, O’Leary added. Seeing the success of his idea, some of his other rig managers have come to him with their own ideas for products that can improve things.
“I’ve actually got four more inventions to work on because it inspired by rig crews and my rig managers. They came forward with their own ideas after that,” he said. “It’s really developed, kind of something for us to all rally around. It’s given us a reason to push, you know, push and develop better ways of doing things.”