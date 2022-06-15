The two back-to-back blizzards in April gave the Bakken a hangover, North Dakota’s top oil and gas regulator Lynn Helms said during his monthly production report.
“Our two largest natural gas processing operators went to zero for the first time in their entire history,” Helms said. “So both of our largest natural gas processors had zero natural gas flowing through their system.”
That caused anywhere from a 45 to 100 percent loss of production as the loss of electric power rippled across all sectors of the industry, from artificial lifts on wells to saltwater disposal wells and natural gas compressors.
“Everything was down,” Helms said, adding, “We did not actually fully recover from all that downtime and lost production — I gotta look bad at the chart — but really until probably June 1. So, the entire month of May, we had a hangover from the big blizzard party.”
Oil production dropped 20 percent for April to 900,597 barrels per day while gas production was down 19 percent to 2.445 billion cubic feet per day.
Those figures are of course well below the state’s revenue forecast figures, but prices were up 139 percent of revenue forecast, more than making up for the production loss as far as the state’s revenue forecast is concerned.
County by county, Mckenzie had the largest production loss at 67,000 barrels per day, followed by Dunn County at 57,000. Williams County was not far behind, at 53,000 barrels per day lost, followed by Mountrail with a 53,000 barrel loss.
Divide County, in contrast, lost the least despite being without power the longest, and seemingly bearing the worst the storm had to offer. They only lost 4,000 barrels per day.
There was no real change in drilled wells waiting on completion or inactive, they remain at around 494. The storm, of course, made mobilizing a hydraulic fracturing crew improbable at best.
Helms said he has probably around 300 letters going out soon, letting companies know that NC wells have to get completed now that road restrictions have been lifted and no more non-completed well waivers will be issued.
A third of the DUC wells belong to one operator, Helms said, adding that he’s already discussed the situation with that company, and the fact that they probably need more hydraulic fracturing crews than what they show they have budgeted.
Helms expects that alone to drive production increases between 1 to 5 percent, which could drive production back above 1.2 million barrels per day by years end, if not sooner.
There are 16 hydraulic fracturing crews at work in the Bakken presently, which is an improvement month over month.
Active drilling rigs, meanwhile, were down to 39 on Wednesday, down from 44 last week on Friday.
“I am told that the two largest rig suppliers have in the neighborhood of 14 rigs located in North Dakota that they can deploy,” Helms said. “Their problem is that it’s taking them two to three months to actually secure a crew and train the crew and deploy the rig. So, if you’re looking at that piece, if you want to get 14 rigs in the field, it’s over two years to accomplish that.”
Helms said that means the state is unlikely to break 50 rigs this year, despite $120 oil.
“By comparison, New Mexico saw a rig count increase of five, so they’re at 103, significantly above where we’ve been recently,” Helms said.
The state has about the right amount of hydraulic fracturing crews to keep up with that number of rigs. It takes 14 hydraulic fracturing crews to keep up with 40 rigs, which is a surplus of about two crews at this point.
“But it appears that fracturing crews are easier to hire and train than rig crews at this point,” Helms said.