Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August oil production flat in North Dakota

  • Updated
  • Comments
Oil well site

North Dakota oil production in August remained flat, while natural gas production dropped by 1%, the state Department of Mineral Resources reported Thursday.

August oil production was 1.073 million barrels per day. That was up 746 barrels daily from July — “almost dead flat,” state Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said. The state’s oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred