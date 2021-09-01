If you do a cursory search of “auditing HSE programs” you will find a ton of articles and consultants with great ideas on how to go about this process. You’ll also find that you can do an incredibly deep dive into things that aren’t going to make your company any safer or more importantly, any better.
The goal of any safety program should be to improve your company’s operations. Yes, I said operations. This may not be a popular sentiment, but without streamlining efficiencies and creating a better customer experience our safety programs aren’t useful. Simply put - if we take care of our people and protect them effectively, we will have higher quality operations.
Too Much Safety
It is common for owners and managers to believe that ‘overboard’ safety programs do nothing but gum up the process of getting work done. While this is a real possibility (and also common) I believe the problem isn’t with the size or scope of the programs, it’s the lack of customization. There are just too many hands in the cookie jar, with little focus on what makes the company unique. If you subscribe to an ISNetworld or Veriforce you know this all too well. I recently sat down with the manager of a large electrical contractor, and the employees spent about 3 weeks a year in ‘orientation’ level training, year after year. Much of the training is ‘required’ but not relevant. The algorithm spits out requirements and we comply, without ever stopping to ask why?
When auditing a program the common method is to start with the authorities having jurisdiction (AHJ) such as the API, ANSI, or OSHA. We go through all the OSHA requirements and stake it to our programs. As new regulations come out, another stake. Years after opening a business a company’s safety program becomes a hodgepodge of unintegrated requirements and unintended consequences. Redundant standards and unfulfilled promises that have lost the plot of the purpose of the program in the first place - to make our companies better.
Keep it Simple
I favor safety simplicity. If our employees don’t know what we expect, or we don’t truly inspect our HSE programs for accuracy and applicability we’re wasting our time. Instead of starting at the top with OSHA and other federal requirements, look at your company from the bottom up, looking first at your operations, tasks, risks, and hazards and linking these to the regulations that apply.
I would like to say that through this model you can eliminate trainings and policies that aren’t applicable but realistically this won’t happen over night. What it will create is a quality based safety program, that identifies areas of risk for your organization operationally. This is a language that your people understand.
People - Not OSHA - First
I’ve heard the complaint innumerable times. “I don’t understand this safety [insert expletive].” Owners, managers and supervisors alike share this sentiment. Usually after a brief discussion, I find that they have a better understanding of safety than most safety people. What they don’t understand, however, is the language of the safety world not safety itself. We have historically expected them to adopt the language and model that safety programs deploy, (modeled by OSHA) but this is backwards. We as safety professionals and coaches should be changing our world’s language to match operational lingo and goals, not the other way around. A streamlined (pardon the buzzword) way to do this is by starting with what our people do in the field and work upwards. Simply put, put your people first.