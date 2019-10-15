BISMARCK — A state audit released Monday, Oct. 14, found that the Public Service Commission had a 17-month bonding lapse, which put the agency at risk if an employee were to have stolen from the commission during that time.
The state auditor’s office isn’t aware of any unlawful activity that occurred during the gap in bond coverage from January 2018 through May 2019. The issue was discovered by the office earlier this year during the course of a routine audit, which found no other problems in its review of the PSC, which regulates such things as utilities, telecommunications, railroads and oil pipelines.
State law requires agencies to maintain a blanket bond that essentially acts as insurance, should an employee embezzle or commit theft, while the legal case against the worker makes its way through the court system, State Auditor Josh Gallion said.