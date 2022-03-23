Alysssa Torres, left, and James Goga, right, with CalFrac stir chili at the API chili cook-off in this file 2019 photo. Their booth had a Great Gatsby theme, complete with brick wall curtains and mood lighting. This year’s cook-off is Saturday, March 26.
Photos by Renée Jean • Williston Herald/
Samples of chili await hungry participants at the annual API chili cook-off in this file 2020 photo.
The weekend stars a Williston favorite, the Williston Basin API’s annual Chili Cookoff, which pits various oilfield service companies against each other to vie for the title of Bakken’s best chili. Here are five things to know about the event.
1. The event is set for 3 to 11 p.m. March 26 at the Raymond Family Community Center. You must be 21 or older to attend. Admission is $10 per person.
2. All proceeds raised by the event are donated to worthy community causes throughout the year, so everything you’re doing for fun is actually boosting the community.
3. Chili will be served at 5 p.m. Vote for your favorite chili while playing fun games at a wide variety of booths, many of which will also have cool prizes as well.
4. Entertainment includes acoustic duo Ted and Kari live at 4 p.m. and Judd Hoos live at 7 p.m.
5. Awards are announced at 9 p.m. and the raffle and 50/50 drawing are at 10:30 p.m. You do not have to be present to win the drawing.