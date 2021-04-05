Teams competing in the 2021 Chili Cook-off for the Williston Basin chapter of the American Petroleum Institute raised 45,000 for community causes this year.
API President Ken Callahan credited the board of directors and all of the teams involved in the event for helping pull off a great success in an uncertain time, as well as a number of volunteers and other organizations.
“I’d like to thank the best board of directors I’ve worked with: Jared Iverson, Kerri Espeland, Jonathan Iblings, Crysie Hendershott, Dewey Bailey, Brom Lutz, Carl Hirsch, Jared Medhurst.,” Callahan said. “This team steps up to the plate and goes above and beyond even when we don’t need it. We moved the chili cook off location and we had a lot of uncertainties and they stepped up and made it run seamless.”
Callahan is planning to retire soon. Jared Iverson will be taking over.
“I’ll stick around to help but from the back seat at least for a year or two,” Callahan said.
Callahan also thanked Bras for a Cause, Jenny Miller with the Kitchen, Studio 89, Tangled Roots Photography and Busters Bar provided services to the event, to help things go.
“Of course Judd Hoos didn’t disappoint the audience, and we had the pleasure of having Art Martinez with DJ Empire handling sound throughout the day and night for us.”
Liberty Oilfield Services won the MVT or Most valuable Team award for the second year inn a row. They have won the honor five times in seven years.
Chili teams collectively raised $16,000 toward the Bakken bread Winner award. SandPro LLC won that award.
More than 1,000 people attended the 40th annual event, one of two community-wide fundraisers Williston Basin API holds each year to raise money to support the community.
There was a new winner on Chili row in the games department. Crysie Hendershott designed games for five teams. The first place Chili Games winner was Next Tier Completion Services and second place went to Evolutions Completion.
Other awards were as follows:
Fan Favorite Chili award — MDU/Nova Oilfield Services
Judges Favorite Chili awards — MWEC/FVW won first, Trocsill won second, Liberty won third, Canary won fourth, Black Magic Harley Davvidson/Ace’s Energy won Fifth and SandPro LLC won sixth.
Best Decorated booth — MWEC/VFW
Best Booth with Team Interaction — Liberty Oilfield
Teams competing in the event this year
All in Oilfield Services/G-Style, Black Magic Harley Davidson/Aces, Canary LLC, Chamley Pipe & Salvage, Creedence Energy Services, Dynasty Energy Services, Evolution Completions, Liberty Oilfield Services, MDU/Nova Oilfield Services, MWEC/VFW, NexTier Completion Solutions, Nuverra, Oasis Petroleum, Pruit/ Beacon, Rev Energy Services/Dakota Chemical, Sand Pro LLC, SPM Oil & Gas, Torcsill, Walt's Market, Williston Auto/Rugby Homes, and Williston Fire & Safety.