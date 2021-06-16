Amid all the talk by the Biden administration and members of both parties in Congress about well plugging, the American Petroleum Institute has released new standards to help ensure wells are sealed safely.
“This standard represents the industry’s ongoing commitment to properly decommissioning and sealing wells after they’ve served their useful life, to protect the environment and surrounding communities,” Senior Vice President for Global Industry Services Debra Phillips said. “RP 65-3 builds upon strong API standards already in place for proper well execution and provides expanded guidance for companies to ensure safety throughout this important end of life stage of industry operations.”
The newly released standards provide guidance for the design, placement, and verification of cement plugs used in wells that are being temporarily or permanently closed. It also includes specifications as well for well remediation, verification of annular barriers, reinforcing groundwater protection, and emissions retention.
API has already established standards for other stages of safe well execution including Environmental Protection for Onshore Oil and Gas Production Operations and Leases and Isolating Potential Flow Zones During Well construction.
“RP 65-3 upholds state and regional environmental goals, while also supporting federal policy objectives included in the administration’s latest infrastructure plan to plug orphan wells,” API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said. “This standard is an essential part of meeting safety and environmental targets and builds upon our industry’s commitment to address the risks of climate change and further reduce methane and other GHG emissions from operations.”
You can get the new standard online at the API Webstore, https://www.api.org/products-and-services/standards/important-standards-announcements/65-3.
REGROW Act gets more support from governors
The Western Governor’s Association and the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact have added their voices to those supporting the REGROW Act, co-sponsored by Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. and Sen. Ben Ray Lugan, D-NM.
The legislation scales up North Dakota’s Bakken Restart program, which put oil and gas workers back to work during the pandemic plugging and reclaiming abandoned or orphaned wells.
“Western Governors write to communicate our support for legislation to support states’ cleanup activities on abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells and associated sites,” wrote the Western Governors Association. “Many western states are currently engaged in oil and gas well plugging and remediation activities, and this work could be significantly accelerated with federal assistance.”
IOGCC member-state governors urged swift action on the proposal as well.
“A healthy influx of well plugging projects will provide job opportunities for tens of thousands of these workers while fast-tracking environmental restoration across the country,” wrote IOGCC Member-State Governors. “This legislation supports state programs by providing an infusion of funds to plug orphaned wells and accelerate the associated environmental benefits.”
Cramer said he hopes the momentum will continue for the REGROW Act.
“As thousands of oilfield workers remain unemployed, over 56,000 oil and gas wells have been abandoned and need to be cleaned up so the land can once again be productive and environmental hazards can be avoided,” he said. “The REGROW Act would address these problems by providing states, tribes, and federal agencies the resources they need to properly plug the orphaned wells. It’s a win for workers, landowners, and the environment.”
PHMSA eyes Dec. 7 deadline for PIPES Act fixes
A June 11 advisory bulletin in the Federal Registry, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration reminds pipeline operators of required updates to their inspection and maintenance plans to fix and prevent methane emissions from their pipelines.
The PIPES Act, passed last year, requires the fix to be in by Dec. 7. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has pledged to cut methane emissions by 2030.
“Minimizing methane emissions from pipelines will help improve safety and combat climate change, while creating jobs for pipeline workers,” PHMSA acting Administrator Tristan Brown said in a press release. “Pipeline operators have an obligation to protect the public and the environment by identifying and addressing methane leaks.”
Energy Earthshots
In what is to be first in a series of “Energy Earthshots,” the U.S. Department of Energy has issued a request for information on hydrogen demonstration projects. The goal is to lower the cost of hydrogen fuels produced by renewable energy to $1 per kilogram within a decade — 80 percent lower than the cost to do it now.
The complete details of the request for information, along with several others, are online at https://eere-exchange.energy.gov/Default.aspx#FoaIda00f816e-80e2-4dcf-b70b-0bcf8f9efadd.