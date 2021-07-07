Climate change was front and center last week amid an historic heat wave that buckled the pavement on I-5 in Seattle as well as interstates in other locations, and prompted warnings from health departments of third degree burns for walking barefoot on pavement. Record drought, meanwhile, continues to grip the west, including North Dakota, and much of Montana.
Just ahead of the heat wave that many blamed on climate change, however, the American Petroleum Institute had unveiled a climate reporting template for the natural gas and oil industry, describing it as a next step in industry efforts to accelerate climate solutions.
The template will assist individual companies in consistently reporting and tracking greenhouse gas indicators. While many oil and gas companies have already been reporting GHG indicators for decades, the new template will standardize the reporting to a uniform set, easing comparisons.
The template standardizes the names of indicators, units of measure, and definitions for reporting boundaries. It also prompts for data on Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, and includes core GHG emissions indicators that companies can voluntarily report publicly. There is also a framework for reporting efforts to mitigate GHG emissions and capture carbon dioxide, as well as a section to indicate third-party verification of GHG reporting.
API plans to release additions to the template later this year to improve GHG emissions intensity indicators, and said it will continue to update the template as needed.
The template was developed in consultation with a number of stakeholders, including API members, the financial sector, policymakers, industry customers, and other interested parties.
Companies following the template will likely file reports in 2022 to report 2021 data. Reporting is at the discretion of companies, to meet the needs of shareholders.
“As an industry of engineers and problem solvers, we measure and track progress in everything we do and aim to share relevant data transparently,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said in prepared remarks to the Houston Economic Club. “Working with our members, the financial community and throughout the supply chain, this reporting template builds on our robust sustainability efforts and elevates the consistency and comparability needed for tracking climate-related progress from company to company. U.S. natural gas and oil companies were among the first businesses to develop sustainability reporting, and we continue to expand our efforts to reduce emissions to generational lows while delivering affordable and reliable energy.”
The American Petroleum Institute has 600 members representing all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, which supports 10 million U.S. jobs. The organization dates back to 1919, when it was formed as a standards setting organization. It has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The organization is online at api.org.