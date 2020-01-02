Christmas and New Year’s may be over, but that doesn’t mean all the fun parties are over. There are more yet to come, and one of the particularly large and fun ones will be the API’s 39th annual Chili Cook-off. It’s set for 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Grand Williston Hotel.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Sponsors and volunteers for the event are now being sought for this event, which is one of the API’s biggest each year. Register by Jan. 17 to be included in poster, radio ads and Williston Herald ads. Register by Feb. 5 to be included in the sponsor PowerPoint. For more information about sponsorship opportunities contact Ken Callahan at info@willistonapi.com.
2. While the event is put on primarily by oilfield companies, you don’t have to work in the oil and gas sector to get in on the act. Judges are needed to taste chili, volunteers are needed throughout the day for a variety of tasks. There are lots of ways to help what is one of Williston’s largest charitable fundraising events.
3. Proceeds from the chili cook-off go to a variety of worthy community causes, among them endowments for scholarships to petroleum programs through Williston State College, Montana Tech, and more. Grants are also made throughout the year to programs ranging from the Salvation Army to the Make A Wish Foundation.