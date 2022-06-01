Nationwide Permit 12 is back in the spotlight again. Gas industry groups and the state of Montana have urged a federal court to leave the Clean Water Act permit in place, to streamline building pipelines. They argue there are numerous safeguards built into he existing permit to project environmental interests and endangered species.
If you recall, it was in Montana where Judge Brian Morris first up-ended Nationwide Permit 12, saying he deemed it inadequate to protect pallid sturgeon for Keystone XL’s water crossing. Morris’ ruling would have made an injunction against Nationwide Permit 12 national, but a higher court narrowed the ruling to consideration of just Keystone XL.
But that prompted federal wheels to begin turning on Nationwide Permit 12, prompting a regulatory review. A coalition of 12 trade groups led by the American Petroleum Institute filed comments Friday for that ongoing review.
A clear, consistent permitting process is vital to building the energy infrastructure the nation needs, as well as helping U.S. producers meet growing energy demands at home and abroad, API said in its comments.
“NWP 12 is a proven process and well-defined permit pathway established specifically for projects with minimal environmental impacts,” the organizations said in filed comments. “The oil and natural gas industry depends on regulatory certainty when making long-term investment decisions for meeting the domestic energy needs of the nation and supporting our allies.”
NWP 12 was comprehensively reviewed in 2020/21, along with 56 other nationwide permits, API pointed out, and urged the Army Corps to wait for another review until March 2026, when all 57 nationwide permit are already scheduled to expire.
“Reopening NWP 12 at this time could result in undue delays and any additional burdensome permitting processes could create uncertainty and add further obstacles to attracting investment for needed energy infrastructure and hamper our ability to address global energy needs and support our allies. Ultimately, the added cost and delays could harm not only the project sponsor, but also could hinder access to affordable energy for everyday consumers and businesses,” the comments noted.
The filing follows another made last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, expressing concerns that draft GHG Emissions policy changes will chill investment in critical natural gas infrastructure, increase regulatory uncertainty and add to permitting delays.
“Other regulators have greater levels of expertise, not to mention congressionally-granted authority to regulate in these areas. FERC should not complicate or contradict the broader regulatory framework affecting industry by inserting itself in these areas,” API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics, and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said. “Resources like EPA’s Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP) are better suited to monitoring GHG reduction and mitigation efforts and FERC’s involvement could unnecessarily complicate the regulatory process.”
Macchiarola added that natural gas is a vital partner in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and should not be treated as an obstacle to reaching climate change goals.
“Natural gas pipeline infrastructure provides access to natural gas electric generation facilities, which can, and often do displace coal-fired electric generation and facilitate the integration of renewable energy resources into the nation’s power mix,” Macchiarola said.
An EIA analysis predicts natural gas consumption will rise by 18 percent by 2050 as the world moves to lower carbon emissions.
“API believes that any action by FERC that would slow the approval of critical natural gas projects, or chill investment in natural gas infrastructure, would run counter to the Biden Administration’s efforts to both aid Europe and reduce GHG emissions, and should be reconsidered. Given this expected growth in the industrial and power sectors as well as the goal to surge LNG exports to Europe, FERC should look for ways to streamline the permitting process for natural gas infrastructure so that the needs of consumers and our allies abroad can be met,” Macchiarola noted in filed reply comments on FERC’s 2022 Draft Certificate Policy Statement.
Natural gas also plays a vital role in grid reliability, Macchiarola added, citing as an example two U.S. electric grid operators, the California Independent System Operator and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which have announced the possibility of rotating outages to address insufficient peak electricity supply.
“API is concerned that the draft policy statements will slow or halt the development of natural gas pipeline infrastructure needed to serve gas-fired power plants that are critical to maintaining the stability of the power grid, particularly as demand grows due to electrification efforts,” Macchiarola said. “API encourages FERC to continue to work with our industry to develop truly durable, meaningful policies which would reduce GHG emissions and ensure fulsome reviews by FERC Staff, while allowing our industry to continue to build critical natural gas infrastructure that meets the needs of consumers.”