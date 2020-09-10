Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Williston Petroleum Banquet & Awards, hosted by
the Williston Basin Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute has set the date for its annual awards banquet.
Here’s what you need to know to nominate someone for one of the awards at the annual banquet, which is set for 6 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, in the Well at Williston State College.
• Award categories are for Community Service, Industry Innovation, Outstanding Achievement Individual and Outstanding Achievement Organization
• Anyone may nominate individuals or companies for an API award. One does not have to be an API member.
• Nominees also do not have to be an API member, but they must be operating in or contributing to the oil and gas industry in the Williston Basin.
• The API Awards Committee will review and score the nominations to select three top finalists, including the award winner. The finalists will be announced prior to the banquet and published on the Williston API website. Thje winner will be announced during the banquet.
• For nomination forms visit https://www.willistonapi.com/banquet/2020/awards/. Questions may be directed to awards@willistonapi.com. Nominations may be submitted by email to awards@willistonAPI.com or mailed to Williston API, PO Box 546, Williston, ND 58802.