The American Petroleum Institute has filed an appeal on the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Ruling with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
A DC District Court judge invalidated the results of the only federal lease sale for oil and natural gas to be held in 2021, a ruling that has clouded the future of federal oil and gas lease sales for other states.
The Gulf of Mexico sale was the first since the Biden Administration placed a moratorium on new federal oil and gas lease sales while it reviewed the program for changes.
The sale had generated $198.5 million in total bids. Revenue from that sale goes to the U.S. Treasury, state and local governments, the land and Water Conservation Fund and the Historic Preservation Fund.
API Senior Vice President for policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola urged the Department of the Interior to join it in their effort to appeal the court ruling.
“Today we’re taking action to preserve American energy leadership and ensure that development in the Gulf of Mexico can continue to play a critical role in meeting the nation’s energy needs, while generating billions in revenues for critical conservation programs,” he said. “At a time of rising energy costs and heightened geopolitical tensions, the misguided decision to cancel the only lease sale held last year is contributing to significant uncertainty for u.S. natural gas and oil producers and limiting access to the affordable reliable energy that’s needed there in the U.S. and around the world.”
The court’s ruling overlooked the comprehensive environmental analysis that the Bureau of Ocean and Energy mangemtn already conducted as part of the NEPA process prior to the lease sale, Macchiarola added. That analysis included a careful consideration of the emissions impacts of reasonable alternatives.
An Obama-era report that looked at the effects of offshore leasing restrictions found the impact to US greenhouse gas emissions would be minimal, but could increase slightly if foreign imports increased due to the absence of new U.S. offshore leasing and production. That report also noted that energy resources produced in the U.S. have fewer greenhouse gas emissions than foreign-produced oil.
MonDak Senator presses Biden nominee on failure to hold oil, gas lease sales
Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who serves on the U.S. Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee, pressed Biden nominee Laura Daniel-Davis on the failure to restart oil and gas leasing in Montana, despite a federal judge ruling last year that the administration cannot simply suspend oil and gas lease sales while it reviews the program.
“It’s February. No oil and gas lease sales have been conducted in Montana. It’s an unlawful action. It’s hurting local communities. It’s killing jobs. In fact, the court found that the leasing ban would cause irreparable injury to states including Montana,” Daines said. “The law is clear. The Department must hold quarterly lease sales in each state where lands are available. That is the law. Yet, in Montana, all four quarterly lease sales were canceled last year, and a date has yet to be publicly set for this year. ”
Daines wasn’t the only one who had something to say about oil and gas lease sales. Virginia’s Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin, who chairs the committee, also pressed Daniel-Davis on the same topic. That is after allowing a second hearing for the nominee, which irked his Democratic colleagues.
Manchin said the outcome of the court case against the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leases was easy to see coming.
“We’re not blaming you,” he said. “We understand there’s other powers that be, and we’re honing in on that pretty hard. (But) we want to work with you to identify any problems there might be in future leasing.”
Energy transition grants available
The U.S. Environmental protection Agency is seeking applications for community-engaged research related to environmental impacts of the energy transition on underserved communities.
Two grant opportunities are available. One explores early careers and research, and is geared toward colleges and research institutes. There is $10 million in funding available for six grants capped at $650,000 each. Details are online at https://tinyurl.com/479h28bk.
The other target both public and private organizations. It also has $10 million available, with a grant ceiling of $1.125 million each for five grants.Details for it are online at https://tinyurl.com/2s432v37.
The application deadline for both grants is April 2022.
Meetings & more
Air pollution control rules — comment period open through April 4. https://tinyurl.com/2p8z7n27.
Targa Badlands Hawkeye Compressor Station in McKenzie County — comment period open through March 4. Online at https://tinyurl.com/bddnx8vw.