They are a frequent flier in Williston’s citywide cleanup, and have donated multiple thousands of dollars worth of equipment to WSC and to TrainND.
Yet keeping track of such efforts has been an afterthought for Oasis Petroleum — until it won the 2018 Community Service Award from the Williston Basin chapter of the American Petroleum Institute.
“It’s kind of hard because it’s second nature for our employees to volunteer and help people,” Michael Kukuk, who is in charge of government affairs for Oasis Petroleum. “And when we do good work in the community, it’s not for recognition from API or any other entities. It’s part of being a good operator and caring about the communities where we live.”
Oasis employees live in the communities where they work, Kekuk added. They are neighbors, friends, and family members, and many volunteer efforts spring from that.
“It was an honor to be nominated and get the award of course,” Kukuk said. “And it has inspired us to do a better job tracking our volunteer hours. It was kind of a reminder that maybe we should be tracking the good work we do. It is a way for us to show policy makers how much we do care.”
Kukuk would like to see more awards programs and events like the upcoming Williston Petroleum Banquet & Awards Program, which is coming up from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in the Grand Williston.
“There need to be more events like this one and more opportunities for industry to showcase all the good work we do, other than providing people the energy they need every day,” he said. “(The API Banquet) is a tool in the toolbox to show all the good (our industry) does in the community.”
The API Banquet has been saluting the stars of its industry for eight years now with a program that includes a catered dinner, keynote speaker, and an awards program to salute innovation, community service, and outstanding achievements.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour for networking and entertainment. A cash bar will be available.
Dinner follows at 7 p.m., and the awards program at 8 p.m., which will include keynote speaker Pat Bertagnolli with MBI Services. Bertagnolli is at the forefront of statewide efforts to recruit and retain quality workforce in North Dakota, and has implemented a unique approach to the problem in Watford City, where MBI is based.