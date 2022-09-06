Another reversal in ongoing royalties dispute with Newfield Exploration

The North Dakota Supreme Court has issued yet another reversal in the ongoing royalties dispute between North Dakota Department of Trust Lands and oil and gas operator Newfield Exploration Company.
In the suit, Department of Trust Lands alleges that Newfield, owned by Ovintiv, significantly underpaid its royalties by improperly deducting post-production expenses to make its gas marketable.
A McKenzie Court Judge had first sided with Newfield, finding that it had properly calculated its royalties, but the North Dakota Supreme Court concluded that the contract’s plain language prohibits deductions for post production costs to make the gas marketable.
It sent the case back to McKenzie County to reconsider in that light. But the judge, Robin Schmitt, then concluded that the state had not proven it had a contract with Newfield, and dismissed the case without considering any other aspect, including Newfield’s estoppel and laches defenses.
This time around, the Supreme Court noted that the state had submitted evidence identifying leases covered by Newfield wells, as well as royalty statements, and a calculation of the underpayment of royalties, along with penalties and interest.
It also pointed out that Newfield had described itself as a lessee of the state in all of its statements, right up to a last-minute change of course right before the bench trail in Oct. 2021.
In the 2021 summary judgement brief, prepared by Newfield, the company’s attorneys wrote that it is “undisputed that Newfield is lessee and the state is lessor … under a number of oil and gas leases.”
The state, meanwhile, had already satisfied both the pleading and proof requirements of the law.
“The parties acknowledged the state has been using the same form lease with the same royalty provisions since 1979,” Justice XXCotterXX wrote in the Supreme Court’s opinion. “The district court’s first judgement prepared by Newfield, stated the claims involved in the action ‘concern a number of oil and gas leases’ between the parties, ‘the terms of which are derived from a standard lease form utilized by the state.’ Because the leases’ royalty provision are the same, the trial on remand should have focused on the state’s damages and Newfield’s affirmative defenses, not whether the state could prove a breach of each lease involved in this action.”
The lower court is thus ordered to rehear the case for findings related to the state’s damages and Newfield’s affirmative defenses.
“The parties remaining arguments have ben considered, and are either without merit, or not necessary to our decision,” Cotter wrote. “The judgement is reversed and remanded.”
Newfield wasn’t the only company deducting costs of making gas marketable. It was one of about 40 companies Department of Trust Lands said had made improper deductions going back decades, totaling 10s of millions in unpaid royalties. Many of those cases have since been settled, though about 10 of them, including Newfield, are still outstanding.
The North Dakota legislature has since set a time limit of Aug. 2013 for how far back the state can collect back royalties. House Bill 1080 also set a time limit of seven years on back royalty payments for future disputes.
While Department of Trust Lands officials have suggested the time limit violates the constitution, which forbids laws that retroactively alter a contract in ways that impair agreed-upon monetary obligations without further “significant’ and broad public interest.
The time limit will cost the state an estimated $70 million in back royalties, but the Department has since said it won’t pursue a constitutional challenge of the law after all.
Gov. Doug Burgum, a member of the Land Board which oversees Department of Trust Lands, said at the time that the state has a fiduciary responsibility to drive investment and maximize returns on state-owed land and minerals for North Dakota Citizens. He believes that pursuing royalties too far backing time risks future investment in the state.
“The board recognized that the 2021 legislature determined that pursuing disputed, decades-old royalty payments is counterproductive to that goal when they passed HB 1080,” he said at the time.