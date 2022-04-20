API chili cookoff

Winners of the API chili cookoff pose with their trophy.

 Provided

The API’s annual chili cook-off attracted 1,100 chili fans for 24 teams vying for the title of best chili in the Bakken and raised more than $60,000 for worthy community causes.

The chili winners were selected by a panel of taste-testing judges as follows:

First place — MWEC/VFW Williston Post 12169

Second place — Black Magic Harley Davidson/Aces energy Services

Third place — North Core

Fourth place — MMR Constructors

Fifth place — Lufkin

Sixth place — Oasis Petroleum

Other awards given during the event were as follows:

Fan Favorite Chili — Nova Oilfield Services

Best Decorated booth — Walt’s Market

Most Interactive Booth — North Core

Bakken Bread Winner: SandPro LLC

Most Valuable Team (MVT): Oasis

Chili Games

First place - Creedence

Second place - Basin Safety

